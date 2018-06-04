Trump says Philadelphia Eagles won't attend White House ceremony amid national anthem dispute

President Trump announced Monday the Philadelphia Eagles will not visit the White House this week to celebrate the team's Super Bowl win amid the national anthem dispute.

Trump, in a statement, said the team is "unable" to attend the ceremony because they don't agree with his belief that NFL players should "proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country."

The Eagles, who won Super Bowl LII in February, apparently wanted to send a smaller group of players — as a handful did not plan to attend — but Trump seemingly uninvited the entire team.

Players Brandon Graham, Malcolm Jenkins, Chris Long and Torrey Smith previously said they would not attend the event.

A group of 1,000 fans, however, are still invited to attend a "different type" of event, one which Trump said "will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Trump in September 2017 rescinded the Golden State Warriors' invitation to visit the White House after they won the NBA championship because Stephen Curry was "hesitating," while several players from the New England Patriots, who won Super Bowl LI, skipped the traditional visit.

The ceremony to "celebrate America" is scheduled to take place at the White House Tuesday at 3 p.m.

