From Robert Mueller to Kenneth Starr, a look at special prosecutors throughout history

It’s been more than a year since Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel to oversee the investigation into whether Donald Trump’s presidential campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 election.

Mueller was tasked with overseeing the Russia investigation, including any links between the Russian government and people associated with Trump’s campaign and any other matters that arose during the investigation.

Trump has repeatedly called the investigation a “witch hunt” and insisted there’s been “no collusion.” He’s also called the appointment of Mueller, which came after Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions recused himself from the case, “unconstitutional.”

The terms special counsel, special prosecutor and independent counsel are largely the same, though there are distinctions in how each is appointed.

Read on for a timeline of other notable special counsel appointments in American history.

Plame affair; 2003

Special prosecutor Patrick Fitzgerald was appointed to investigate the leak of CIA agent Valerie Plame’s identity. He was appointed by James Comey, then assistant attorney general, after Attorney General John Ashcroft recused himself from the probe.

Before his appointment, Fitzgerald was an assistant U.S. attorney in New York who prosecuted terrorism cases in the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania and the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center, The Washington Post reported. He was also the first lawyer who built a criminal indictment against Usama bin Laden, according to the newspaper.

In more recent times, Fitzgerald was reportedly under consideration to become a special prosecutor tasked with investigating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

Whitewater scandal; 1994

Robert B. Fiske Jr. was originally appointed as special counsel by Attorney General Janet Reno, who served in the Clinton administration, to investigate misconduct pertaining to the Whitewater Development Corporation, a failed real estate venture headed by President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, along with James and Susan McDougal. The probe also included the death of deputy White House counsel Vincent W. Foster Jr., which was ruled a suicide.

As special counsel, Fiske led the questioning of the Clintons, The New York Times reported in 1994. The newspaper described the event as an “extraordinary” move as it was the first time a sitting president provided a sworn deposition about his conduct.

That same year, Fiske was ousted, and former solicitor general Kenneth Starr was appointed special counsel by a panel of judges. The judges said they removed Fiske so that he'd “be protected against perceptions of conflict.” Starr’s investigation ultimately led to the impeachment of Clinton as it encompassed the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

By 1999, Starr was replaced with veteran prosecutor Robert Ray.

Ray closed the investigation in 2000, officially clearing the Clintons of any wrongdoing in the failed Whitewater project.

Iran-contra affair; 1986

Appointed by a panel of judges, independent counsel Lawrence Walsh was tasked with investigating alleged misdeeds by the Reagan administration in the sale of weapons to Iran to fund resources and weapons for U.S.-backed rebels in Nicaragua.

After seven years, Walsh cleared President Ronald Reagan and his administration of criminal wrongdoing in the sale of the weapons, The New York Times reported in 1994. However, Walsh said he found Reagan had “knowingly participated or at least acquiesced” in a cover-up of a scandal.

In all, 14 people were charged in Walsh’s probe, according to The New York Times, with 11 people pleading guilty to withholding or concealing information from Congress.

Watergate scandal; 1973

Archibald Cox was appointed special prosecutor to lead the Watergate investigation in 1973. Cox discovered then-President Richard Nixon had taped Oval Office conversations and attempted to force the White House to turn them over.

In what became known as the “Saturday Night Massacre,” Cox was dismissed from his post later that year, resulting in the protest resignations of Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus.

Nixon resigned in 1974 while facing impeachment.

Federal government conspiracies; 1952

Officially dubbed special assistant attorney general, President Harry S. Truman appointed Newbold Morris as special prosecutor, tasked with “cleaning out corruption in the federal government,” it was reported at the time. Specifically, Morris investigated a conspiracy among Justice Department and Bureau of Internal Revenue officials who were allegedly fixing tax cases and accepting illegal payments.

Morris sent special questionnaires to most federal administrative employees, and requested Attorney General J. Howard McGrath’s personal financial records and notes, according to The Atlantic.

McGrath ultimately fired Morris before he resigned from his Cabinet position.

Teapot Dome scandal; 1924

Atlee Pomerene and Owen Roberts were appointed by President Calvin Coolidge to oversee the investigation into the leasing of Wyoming oil reserves to a private oil company in the early 1920s.

Interior Secretary Albert Fall, the first former Cabinet official to go to prison, privately leased the oil reserves at Wyoming’s Teapot Dome to a private company for drilling in 1922. The Teapot Dome had been set aside by the federal government to make sure the U.S. had enough oil in the event of an emergency, including war.

Fall served under former President Warren G. Harding. When Coolidge was elected, he appointed the two special prosecutors – one a Democrat and one a Republican. Their probe ultimately found Fall had received a $100,000 “loan” that he used to purchase the land for his ranch in New Mexico.

In 1929, Fall was convicted of bribery; he was sentenced to one year in prison, along with a $100,000 fine.

Oregon land fraud trials; 1905

Francis J. Heney, a San Francisco lawyer, was appointed by Attorney General Philander Knox to lead the investigation into fraudulent claims to land grants in Oregon – and the bribes that got those claims approved. The investigation enveloped government officials and resulted in the indictment of nearly 100 people, including Sen. John Mitchell and Reps. John Williamson and Binger Hermann.

Mitchell was one of only four senators who have been convicted of crimes; he died before his appeal was completed. Williamson was convicted, but it was later overturned by the Supreme Court.

At the time, Knox was serving in President Theodore Roosevelt’s Cabinet.

Post Office bribery case; 1903

Knox appointed two special prosecutors – Charles Bonaparte and Holmes Conrad – to probe multiple bribery schemes within the U.S. Post Office. A year before their appointment, allegations of multiple cases of extortion and bribery, among other things, within the Post Office were described by news reports.

The special prosecutors’ probe ultimately led to the indictment of 30 Post Office employees as well as private contractors.

Star Route scandal; 1881

William Cook was appointed special prosecutor by President James Garfield in 1881. He was tasked with probing lucrative postal contracts awarded to what were called “star routes” to private carriers in the South and West. These contracts reportedly cost the federal government about $6 million a year as they included made-up routes and extensive expenses.

The investigation continued after Garfield’s death and into Chester Arthur’s presidency. Although more than two dozen people were indicted, no one was convicted. The postal ring was also shuttered.

The term “star routes” came about after the government decided it no longer had a preference for mail to be delivered between Post Offices by stagecoach – which was generally more expensive and slower than on horseback. Contracts to mail carriers were to be given to the lowest bidder, as of 1845, according to the U.S. Postal Service, in what became known as “celerity, certainty and security” bids. In shorthand, those bids were referred to with three asterisks, thus becoming known as “star bids” and “star routes.”

Whiskey Ring scandal; 1875

John B. Henderson was appointed by President Ulysses S. Grant to investigate a group of whisky distillers who devised a plan to avoid paying federal taxes and would use the extra money to help fund Grant’s re-election campaign. A former Missouri senator, Henderson was considered to be the nation’s first special prosecutor.

Henderson’s investigation led to 238 indictments, including Grant’s personal secretary, Orville Babcock.

Grant ultimately fired Henderson and replaced him with James Broadhead. And in another unusual move, Grant testified in his secretary’s defense. Babcock was acquitted, and eventually, 110 others were convicted on charges related to tax fraud.