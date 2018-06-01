North Korean official arrives at White House to deliver letter from Kim Jong Un

North Korean official Kim Yong Chol arrived at the White House on Friday to deliver a personal letter from the rogue regime’s leader Kim Jong Un to President Trump.

After arriving at the White House on Friday afternoon, the North Korean official was seen being ushered into the West Wing by the president's chief of staff, John Kelly. Trump was expected to meet with the official in the Oval Office.

The letter follows Trump announcing plans last week to cancel the planned Trump-Kim summit in Singapore on the country’s nuclear program. But since then, planning discussions have resumed, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's high-level meetings this week in New York with Kim Yong Chol.

“I am confident we are moving in the right direction,” Pompeo said this week, noting that both nations had teams in Singapore to prepare for a summit between Trump and Kim, which was initially slated for June 12. Trump had called it off last week in response to threatening rhetoric from the DPRK.

Pompeo said it was unclear whether the meeting would actually take place on June 12, but said that “real progress” has been made in meetings with North Korean officials this week.

Trump wrote in his letter last week that the talks would be “inappropriate” following the “hostility” from North Korea.

