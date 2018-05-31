Trump blasts 'Double Standard' at ABC: 'Where is my call of apology?'

President Trump blasted what he called a "Double Standard" at ABC News on Thursday, questioning why he has not gotten an apology for certain statements and reports about him.

“Iger, where is my call of apology? You and ABC have offended millions of people, and they demand a response. How is Brian Ross doing? He tanked the market with an ABC lie, yet no apology. Double Standard!” Trump tweeted early Thursday.

The president’s comments follow the network’s cancellation of Roseanne Barr’s comeback revival of “Roseanne,” over her racist tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

The president on Wednesday first put the heat on Disney CEO Bob Iger by contrasting his handling of Barr with Disney and ABC's treatment of his administration. (ABC is owned by Disney.)

“Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”

Barr lost her show after describing Jarrett as like “the muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.” Jarrett later said Iger had called her before the network cancelled the show.

“He apologized,” Jarrett said during an MSNBC appearance. “He said he had zero tolerance for that sort of racist, bigoted comment and he wanted me to know before he made it public that he was canceling his show and so I appreciate that they did that so swiftly.”

The president on Thursday, though, contrasted that against the handling of ABC's Brian Ross, who was suspended for four weeks in 2017 without pay following a botched “exclusive” about former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. He has since returned to air.

ABC News did, however, apologize -- just not to Trump directly.

“We deeply regret and apologize for the serious error we made yesterday,” an ABC News statement read at the time. “The reporting conveyed by Brian Ross during the special report had not been fully vetted through our editorial standards process. As a result of our continued reporting over the next several hours ultimately we determined the information was wrong and we corrected the mistake on air and online.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday that Trump also wants to know why Iger hasn’t apologized for the “horrible things” said by anti-Trump personalities like Keith Olbermann, Jemele Hill, Joy Behar and Kathy Griffin.

Fox News' Alex Pappas and Brian Flood contributed to this report.