Sarah Sanders gets choked up answering question from student reporter about school shootings

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders fought back tears after a student asked her about what the Trump administration is doing to combat gun violence in schools.

Sanders was questioned by a young boy during Wednesday's White House press briefing who recalled that his school recently had a lockdown drill and said he and his friends are worried they could be shot at school.

The boy wanted to know what the administration has done and will do to “prevent these senseless tragedies.”

“I think that as a kid and certainly as a parent, there is nothing that could be more terrifying for a kid to go to school and not feel safe. I’m sorry you feel that way,” Sanders replied, visibly holding back tears.

