Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Presidential

Mitt Romney reveals who got his vote in 2016 presidential election

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Mitt Romney on Wednesday revealed who he voted for in the 2016 presidential election and it wasn't an official candidate for office.

Mitt Romney on Wednesday revealed who he voted for in the 2016 presidential election and it wasn't an official candidate for office.  (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Mitt Romney on Wednesday revealed who he voted for in the 2016 presidential election and it wasn't an official candidate for office.

Romney told the Deseret News that he "wrote in the name of a person who I admire deeply, who I think would be an excellent president" — his wife, Ann Romney.

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney stands on stage with his wife Ann after he delivered his concession speech during his election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS USA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION) - TB3E8B70IEFPN

The former presidential candidate said he voted for his wife, Ann, in the 2016 presidential election.  (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

The 2012 GOP presidential nominee said he realized his vote "wasn't going to go anywhere, but nonetheless felt that I was putting in a very solid name."

Romney, a vocal critic of President Trump currently running for a U.S. Senate seat in Utah, hadn't publicly said who he voted for, but in March 2016 encouraged Americans to vote for Sen. Ted Cruz.

Earlier that month, Romney called then-candidate Trump a "phony" and a "fraud" who was playing Americans for "suckers."

 

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.