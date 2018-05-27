Trump: Obama 'did nothing' on 'so-called Russian Meddling' because he thought 'Crooked Hillary' would win

President Trump on Sunday blasted former President Obama and his former political rival, Hillary Clinton, claiming Obama “did nothing” to stop the so-called Russian Meddling ahead of the 2016 election.

“Why didn’t President Obama do something about the so-called Russian Meddling when he was told about it by the FBI before the Election?” he asked.

Trump continued, “Because he thought Crooked Hillary was going to win, and he didn’t want to upset the apple cart! He was in charge, not me, and did nothing.”

The president’s remarks came several hours after he lashed out at special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe on the social media platform.

GIULIANI SAYS MUELLER PROBE 'RIGGED,' FOCUSING ON THINGS THAT DIDN'T HAPPEN

“Why didn’t the 13 Angry Democrats investigate the campaign of Crooked Hillary Clinton,” tweeted Trump, in an apparent reference to the courtroom drama “Twelve Angry Men.” “Many crimes, much Collusion with Russia? Why didn’t the FBI take the Server from the DNC? Rigged Investigation!”

Trump tweeted minutes after personal attorney Rudy Giuliani told “Fox News Sunday” that Mueller’s team investigating Russia meddling in the 2016 presidential race had 13 Democrats, and said it was “rigged.”

Trump in recent weeks has called for an additional special counsel -- to investigate whether the Justice Department surveilled his campaign.

Trump referenced the "phony Russia Collusion Witch Hunt" in another Sunday morning tweet.

“Who’s going to give back the young and beautiful lives (and others) that have been devastated and destroyed by the phony Russia Collusion Witch Hunt?” he asked. “They journeyed down to Washington, D.C., with stars in their eyes and wanting to help our nation...They went back home in tatters!”

Trump didn’t mention any specific names regarding whose lives might have been destroyed.