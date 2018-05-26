Obama makes fans swoon during San Francisco visit

Private citizen Barack Obama garnered a rock star-like reception this week in one of the areas where he is admired most: the liberal bastion of San Francisco.

“Aren’t you all supposed to be at work right now?” Obama shouted to oohing and ahhing fans who spotted the former president while he was leaving the offices of Airbnb on Thursday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“Aren’t you all supposed to be at work right now?” - Barack Obama, to crowd gathered in San Francisco

A crowd of about 100 people screamed and applauded upon seeing the former commander-in-chief, the newspaper reported.

Demarris Evans, an attorney who had happened to be present, called Obama’s spontaneous remark “hilarious.”

“It just shows why people love him so much,” Evans said.

Obama had been scheduled for a discussion with Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky. The pair have reportedly been acquainted since 2015, when Chesky was named a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurshiop, a company statement read.

Prior to this week, one of Obama's most recent Bay Area appearances occurred in 2016, when he spoke at the seventh annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit at Stanford University’s Memorial Auditorium, the Chronicle reported.

Obama was next scheduled to travel to Seattle to headline a reception for Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and attend a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee event.