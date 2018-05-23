Manafort attempts to suppress evidence seized during FBI raid

President Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort is attempting to persuade a federal judge to suppress evidence seized by FBI agents during raids on Manafort’s properties.

During a Tuesday hearing, Manafort’s team argued that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s search warrant was too broad and violated the Fourth Amendment’s ban on unreasonable search and seizures.

One sticking point was evidence seized from a storage locker. Manafort’s team argued the person who opened the locker for FBI agents had no right to do so, and the agents knew as much.

Mueller’s team argued that person’s name was on the lease and they had a key.

The hearing, before U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson, was another attempt by the Manafort to hamper the case, after failing in an attempt to have the whole case dismissed last week.

FEDERAL JUDGE WHO RIPPED MUELLER TEAM OBTAINS ‘SCOPE MEMO’ DETAILING RUSSIA PROBE

Jackson did not rule on any of the motions, but rather said she would consider all of them.

There will be another motions hearing in the case at the end of June.

Mueller's team, investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, has charged Manafort on tax evasion and bank fraud charges related to activities before the election.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas contributed to this report.