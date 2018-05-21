Trump to attend Haspel’s swearing-in ceremony in Langley

President Donald Trump on Monday is expected to attend the swearing-in of the CIA's first female director.

The ceremony for Gina Haspel is set to take place at agency headquarters in Langley, Virginia.

Haspel won Senate confirmation last week after overcoming concerns about her role in the agency's use of harsh interrogation techniques after 9/11.

The 33-year CIA employee was backed by many in the CIA rank and file and senior intelligence officials, including former CIA directors and national intelligence directors. Opponents argued it was wrong to reward someone who supervised a covert detention site in Thailand where terror suspects were harshly interrogated.

Haspel, an Air Force brat from Ashland, Kentucky, joined the CIA in January 1985 when she was 28. At the time, then-CIA Director William Casey was working to counter Soviet expansion, curtail Moscow's influence, win the Cold War, and bolster up U.S. intelligence operations.

She didn't become a reports officer, analyzing information from the field; that was the most likely career track for a woman in the CIA at that time. Instead, Haspel chose to be a case officer out in the streets, meeting assets and collecting intelligence.

Details of Haspel's career are sketchy because much of it remains classified, including places where she was posted, but the CIA has provided an overview.

Trump tapped the 61-year-old Kentucky native to lead the nation's premier intelligence agency after he nominated then-CIA Director Mike Pompeo to succeed Rex Tillerson as secretary of state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report