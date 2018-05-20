George H.W. Bush sees 'Hamilton' in Houston, wears socks inspired by musical

George H.W. Bush got a chance to see “Hamilton” at Houston’s Hobby Center Saturday night a few days after the cast and crew gave the former president a special performance.

Bush, 93, shared a photo on Twitter Sunday of him holding a Playbill and wearing “Hamilton”-inspired socks.

“Finally had the chance yesterday to catch some new friends in action @HamiltonMusical -- properly attired in Hamilton socks, surrounded by family and friends, epic story and performance. Not a big hashtag man, but congratulations #HamFam!!” the former president tweeted.

His spokesman, Jim McGrath, also tweeted Bush enjoyed "loved every minute of the three-hour show."

Last Tuesday, Bush also shared photos of the cast and crew at his Houston-based office. Another showed him listening as the Broadway performers appeared to belt out a song.

The 41st U.S. president attended the musical performance weeks after being released from the hospital earlier this month. Bush was hospitalized on April 22 after contracting “an infection that spread to his blood,” McGrath said.

He was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital a day after the funeral of his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, who died at age 92.

