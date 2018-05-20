George H.W. Bush arrives in Maine for the summer, family says

Former President George H.W. Bush arrived in Maine on Sunday evening, where he's set to spend the summer at his house in Kennebunkport.

Bush, 93, had been recovering in Texas after he contracted "an infection that spread to his blood," officials said. Friends of the 41st president have said he'd been eager to get to Maine after his wife, Barbara, died last month.

He arrived at the family's summer vacation home at Walker's Point to dozens of "well wishers" excitely greeting his motorcade in Dock Square, his spokesperson, Jim McGrath, tweeted.

Bush made the journey to Maine after seeing "Hamilton" at Houston's Hobby Center on Saturday night.

Bush has spent every summer in Kennebunkport since childhood except during World War II, when he served as a naval aviator. The Bushes spend winters in Houston.

