Melania Trump says she's 'feeling great' after kidney procedure, looking forward to return home

First lady Melania Trump tweeted Wednesday that she was "feeling great" after undergoing a kidney procedure earlier this week.

President Trump's wife tweeted thanks to her doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington, as well as "all who have send good wishes & prayers."

She added, "I am feeling great & look forward to getting back home @WhiteHouse soon."

The post was the first lady's first public comment since she was hospitalized Monday for an embolization.

President Trump is visiting his 48-year-old wife for the third day in a row. Trump, 72, joked during a visit to the Capitol on Wednesday that the first lady should be the one visiting him in the hospital, not the other way around.

On Tuesday, Trump said he expected his wife to be back at the White House before the end of the week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.