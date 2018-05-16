Giuliani on Mueller report: Trump team is 'ready to rip it apart'

President Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has told Fox News' Laura Ingraham that his legal team is ready to challenge any report issued by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his team.

"I think that they have the facts on which they can write their report," Giuliani said Wednesday night. He then issued a challenge to the special prosecutor: "If you're going to write a fair report, fine, write it. If you're going to write an unfair report, write it and we will combat it.

"We are ready to rip it apart."

Giuliani also reacted to Trump's newly filed disclosure form, which confirms that the president reimbursed his personnel attorney, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election. Giuliani initially told Fox News' Sean Hannity earlier this month that Trump had reimbursed Cohen for the payment.

TRUMP FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE INCLUDES MICHAEL COHEN PAYMENT

"The president was fully aware of it, and endorsed the strategy," Giuliani said of his disclosure to Hannity. "We wouldn’t do it without him. He's the client after all and has tremendous judgment about things like this."

Giuliani added, "I don't believe it had to be disclosed at all, because I think it was an expenditure that had to be reimbursed … They say it's a liability ... I don't agree that it's a liability because I know the nature of it, [but] it doesn't matter at this point."