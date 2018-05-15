Trump says first lady Melania will leave hospital this week, 'doing really well'

President Trump said Tuesday that “our great First Lady” Melania Trump is “doing really well” and will be leaving the hospital in “2 or 3 days,” following a procedure Monday to treat a benign kidney condition.

“Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support!” Trump tweeted.

The first lady underwent an embolization procedure on Monday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Such a procedure is typically performed to cut off blood supply to a tumor, aneurysm or abnormal growth, typically growing in the kidney or liver, to shrink it.

“This morning, First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful and there were no complications,” the first lady’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement Monday. “Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”

When an abnormal mass is benign, that means it is non-cancerous and contained, meaning it won’t spread to the rest of the body. It is unclear whether Mrs. Trump had a benign tumor, cyst or unusual growth, but a “simple kidney cyst,” according to the Canadian Cancer Society, is the most common benign kidney condition.

Grisham told Fox News Monday following the procedure that the first lady was “doing well.”

A White House official told Fox News that Trump spoke with his wife before the procedure, and spoke to her doctors afterwards.

The president visited the first lady on Monday evening at Walter Reed.

Vice President Pence said Monday night that the first lady’s procedure was “long-planned,” and that it was a “success and Melania is already on the mend.”

Last week, the first lady, who is 48, unveiled the “Be Best” campaign, which addresses the well-being of children, social media and opioid abuse.

“We can and should be best at educating our children about the importance of a healthy and balanced life,” the first lady said during a speech in the Rose Garden last week.

Last month, she took the lead in planning the first state dinner of the Trump administration, welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, to celebrate nearly 250 years of U.S.-French relations.

Fox News' Serafin Gomez, Jennifer Earl and The Associated Press contributed to this report.