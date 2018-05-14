Trump talks with Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.

President Trump on Monday spoke with James Shaw Jr., the man hailed as a hero for stopping the mass shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee last month, the White House announced.

The two talked by phone Monday morning, White House spokesman Raj Shah told reporters. No further details about their call were released.

Shaw, 29, wrestled an AR-15 rifle away from suspected gunman Travis Reinking, investigators said. Shaw was dining at a Waffle House in Antioch when, just before 3 a.m., he said he "saw the opportunity" to stop the shooting and "pretty much took it."

The electrician and father to a 4-year-old girl said after the shooting: "I figured if I was going to die, he was going to have to work with it. He was gonna have to work to kill me."

Shaw said he charged at the shooter and disarmed him, tossing the rifle over the restaurant's counter.

Four people were killed and three others were injured. Shah said Monday that Shaw's heroic actions saved lives.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Shaw created a GoFundMe page and raised more than $240,000 "to help the families of the victims." A separate GoFundMe created for Shaw has raised more than $220,000 since the April 22 attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.