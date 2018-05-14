Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Middle East

Opening of US embassy in Jerusalem attended by Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Ted Cruz, others

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn | Fox News
White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump (2nd-R), U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman (3rd-R), U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (C), U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan (3rd-L), White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (2nd-L) and Israeli officials pose for a photo before the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump (2nd-R), U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman (3rd-R), U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (C), U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan (3rd-L), White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (2nd-L) and Israeli officials pose for a photo before the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.  (Courtesy David Azagury/U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv/Handout via Reuters)

While neither President Trump nor Vice President Mike Pence personally attended the historic opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem Monday, several people from the White House, including the president’s daughter, traveled to Israel.

Trump did give a video address to those gathered for the opening, moments before daughter Ivanka unveiled the embassy plaque with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, saying the event was a “testament to the unbreakable spirit of the Jewish people.”

Here’s a look at who attended the embassy opening.

Jared Kushner

White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner speaks during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun - RC1B19F64810

White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner speaks during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.  (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

Ivanka Trump

Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump gestures as she stands next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun - RC1B895B8750

Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump gestures as she stands next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.  (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu sit during a reception held at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, ahead of the moving of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, May 13, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen - RC14D850B320

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu sit during a reception held at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, ahead of the moving of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.  (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives ahead of the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun - RC16CB3A67A0

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives ahead of the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.  (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

Ambassador to Israel David Friedman

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman speaks during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun - RC186CECF100

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman speaks during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.  (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham

Utah Sen. Mike Lee

Nevada Sen. Dean Heller

Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Rick Scott

Pastor Robert Jeffress

Pastor John Hagee

Rabbi Zalman Wolowick

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Fox News’ Judson Berger and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Kaitlyn Schallhorn is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @K_Schallhorn.