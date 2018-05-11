Dem candidate compels TV station to run 'F--- the NRA' ad

A Democratic congressional candidate is mincing no words in his latest anti-gun campaign ad.

“F--- the NRA," Pat Davis declares in the ad's first few seconds.

And thanks to federal election law, a local CBS affiliate in New Mexico says it is compelled to run the ad, uncensored.

KRQE was set to air the potty-mouthed pol's message Friday afternoon. In a statement on its website, KRQE General Manager Bill Anderson said they cannot censor the ad because of "federal election rules" that prohibit them from editing political commercials. He said the station planned to run a disclaimer beforehand.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

As for Davis, he told the station, "I think the only people who are going to be offended are the NRA."

Davis is an Albuquerque city councilor running in New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District’s Democratic primary next month.

In the ad, Davis says: “F--- the NRA. Their pro-gun policies have resulted in dead children, dead mothers and dead fathers. I’m Pat Davis and I approve this message because if Congress won’t change our gun laws, we need to change Congress.”

According to the FCC website, “Profane language includes those words that are so highly offensive that their mere utterance in the context presented may, in legal terms, amount to a nuisance.”

But Anderson told Fox News the station is "complying" with FCC rules.

"A federal candidate certified to be on the ballot by the secretary of state is a bona fide candidate, and if they have opponents on the air then we are legally obligated to give them access to purchase air time on our station, and legally prohibited from censoring their commercials," the station's general manager said.

The FCC's website says it has warned broadcasters that it considers the “F-Word to be profane language that cannot be broadcast between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.”

The agency generally only intervenes when it receives a complaint. The FCC declined to comment on this ad when reached by Fox News.

Anderson's statement said they had to abide by election rules.

"We received a request for air time from a legitimate federal candidate for office, and according to federal election rules we are required to give him the same access as his opponents,” Anderson said. “This station, by law, is not permitted to censor or in any way edit this commercial. What we can control however, is the 15 seconds of air time preceding it, which we will use to warn the viewer of a possible offense, disclaim our own views, and cite the federal laws imposed on candidates and tv stations."

The National Rifle Association did not immediately return a request for comment.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.