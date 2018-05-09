Monica Lewinsky says she was uninvited from event on social change after Bill Clinton said yes

Monica Lewinsky tweeted Wednesday that she was invited — then uninvited — to a social change event after former President Bill Clinton decided to attend.

"dear world: please don't invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and --then after i've accepted-- uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited. it's 2018," she wrote.

It's unclear what event Lewinsky was referring to, but HuffPost reported the former White House intern was uninvited from Town & Country magazine's philantrophy summit, which took place Wednesday morning at Hearst Tower in New York.

Lewinsky, 44, said the organizers behind the event offered her the opportunity to write a magazine article instead.

"p.s. ...and definitely, please don't try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag," Lewinsky tweeted, adding that author Emily Post, known for writing about proper decorum, "would def not approve."

Clinton opened the event and introduced Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students behind the March for Our Lives gun control movement, who spoke on a panel about activism.

Lewinsky has been in the spotlight since her affair with the former president in the 1990s when she was in her early 20s. Often ridiculed, she's become an anti-bullying advocate and activist.

Town & Country did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.