Maryland ObamaCare insurers ask for rate increases up to 91 percent

Maryland’s Obamacare insurers are asking for a 30 percent average rate increase for 2019, with some plans seeking hikes as high as 91 percent.

The proposals Monday come a few days after Virginia insurers also called for double-digit rate increases. Democrats have pounced on the rate hikes to say they are examples of how President Trump’s health policies are leading to high premiums.

Maryland Obamacare insurers CareFirst, BlueCross, and BlueShield plan to raise rates for an HMO plan on the law’s exchanges by 18 percent, and 91 percent for an extended network, or PPO, plan.

Kaiser Permanente, the state’s other Obamacare insurer, asked for a rate increase of 37 percent, according to a state filing.

The rates must be approved by the state and must be finalized before open enrollment starts Nov. 1.

The state’s insurance regulator said the rates don’t reflect legislation passed by the General Assembly to shore up the insurance exchange.

