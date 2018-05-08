Kellyanne Conway hits Schneiderman over explosive assault allegations

Kellyanne Conway, a counselor to President Trump, took to Twitter Monday to slam former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman after an explosive New Yorker report that included four woman who allege abuse at the hands of the state's former top attorney.

Conway reposted a Schneiderman tweet from October that read, “No one is above the law, and I'll continue to remind President Trump and his administration of that fact everyday.” Conway captioned the tweet, “Gotcha.”

The New Yorker published a report Monday detailing the accounts of four women who had romantic relationships or encounters with Schneiderman, alleging he had hit or choked them, abused prescription drugs and mocked anti-gun demonstrators including parents from Sandy Hook Elementary School, the site of the 2012 shooting massacre, as "losers."

Hours after the story was published, Schneiderman issued a statement announcing his resignation.

In another tweet, Conway called the allegations in the report “harrowing,” and “so tough to read you must.”

The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., also pointed to a past tweet from Schneiderman, where he congratulated The New York Times and The New Yorker for their reporting that led to the #MeToo movement. Schneiderman also applauded “the brave women and men who spoke up about the sexual harassment they endured at the hands of powerful men.”

“Self awareness level: 0,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “Or substantially less than that.”

Trump has also been a frequent target of Schneiderman over the years. He sued the administration on several occasions according to the Washington Post, and has been involved in a number of initiatives to push back against some of his actions in the White House.

The president has repeatedly voiced his criticism of Schneiderman on twitter throughout the years, calling him the “nation’s worst AG,” in 2014.

Fox News Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report.