Cordray, DeWine projected to win Ohio gubernatorial primaries

Fox News can project that state Attorney General Mike DeWine will win the Ohio Republican gubernatorial primary and former state Attorney General Richard Cordray will win the Democratic primary.

DeWine and Corday will now compete in the general election to replace GOP Gov. John Kasich, whose term limit has expired.

The 59-year-old Cordray on Tuesday night defeated fromer Ohio congressman and Cleveland Mayor Dennis Kucinich -- in a primary battle seen as a larger fight for the Democratic Party’s liberal base.

Corday was backed by Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Wall Street reformer and “progressive” champion who helped start the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that Cordray ran until last year.

Kucinich was backed by Our Revolution, the self-described “next step in the Bernie Sanders' movement.”

The 71-year-old DeWine defeated Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor. He had a double-digit lead entering the race and was expected to win. DeWine and Taylor support President Trump’s agenda and spent a combined $10 million since December.

