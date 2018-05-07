Melania Trump to unveil platform focused on 'well-being of children' from White House

First lady Melania Trump will announce her formal agenda from the White House Monday afternoon.

Stephanie Grisham, her spokeswoman, said Trump will not be “choosing just one topic as she’s done in the past.” Trump’s focus will be on the “well-being of children,” Grisham said.

The first lady has a 12-year-old son, Barron, and has expressed her interest in children during numerous visits to hospitals and schools. She recently turned the Blue Room at the White House into a mock classroom and invited middle school students to share their hopes and dreams with her.

Trump has promised to tackle cyberbullying as first lady, hosting major online and social media companies at the White House earlier this year. She’s also brought that message directly to classrooms around the country.

And last year, she addressed the United Nations and encouraged world leaders to “step up” to help children in need. She said countries with poverty, trafficking, disease illiteracy and drug issues “hit first and hardest” the children.

“No child should ever feel hungry, stalked frightened, terrorized, bullied, isolated or afraid, with nowhere to turn,” the first lady said. “We need to step up, come together and ensure that our children’s future is bright.”

The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. in the Rose Garden.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.