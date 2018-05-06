Trump won't testify in 'bad faith' Mueller probe: DiGenova

Joseph diGenova, a former Trump personal lawyer and U.S. attorney, said Sunday that the president will not agree to be interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller in his Russia collusion probe because it has devolved into a “bad faith” investigation.

“The president will not sit down for an interview because this investigation has reached a level of bad faith,” diGenova told “Fox News Sunday.” “This is no longer a good faith investigation.”

Mueller and his team of lawyers investigating whether the 2016 Trump presidential campaign colluded with Russia to influence the outcome of the race purportedly want to interview Trump.

The president, eager to have the investigation concluded, has suggested he’d submit to an interview.

“I would love to speak,” he said last week. “I would love to go through with it, if I thought it was fair to override my lawyers.”

However, lawyers have suggested that Trump answering questions for a team of federal prosecutors would be perilous.

DiGenova also on Sunday argued that the Mueller investigation has become a bad faith probe in large part because of how federal agents treated former Trump campaign official Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen, who was the Trump personal lawyer who negotiated a $130,00 payout to porn actress Stormy Daniels who alleges she had a tryst with Trump.

Federal agents raided the residences and offices of Cohen and Manafort.

“Bob Mueller should be ashamed of himself to allow something like that to happen on his watch,” diGenova said Sunday.

He also argued that Article II of the Constitution protects a president from being subpoenaed to testify.