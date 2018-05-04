GOP candidate's ad shows him 'hunting terrorists' in Iraq: 'Faith in God, and a Hellfire missile'

Candidates talk about bringing terrorists to justice all the time.

One Republican candidate is now providing video evidence that he’s been there, done that.

An exploding missile – as recorded by an aerial camera attached to an Apache helicopter flown over Iraq by Michigan Senate hopeful John James – covers the first five seconds of a campaign ad set to start airing on television Tuesday.

“Hunting terrorists in the skies above Baghdad, there are two things you need,” James narrates. “Faith in God, and a Hellfire missile.”

The veteran-turned businessman is hoping to challenge incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., in the fall, but first faces an Aug. 7 primary against fellow GOP hopeful Sandy Pensler.

Republicans want to put Michigan in play this cycle, because President Trump narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton there in 2016. Fox News’ Power Rankings still rate the race as “likely Democrat.”