Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

trump lawyers

President Trump's legal team includes (left to right) Emmet Flood, Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow.  (AP/Reuters)

Russia Investigation

Trump's lawyers handling Russia investigation, from Rudy Giuliani to Jay Sekulow

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn | Fox News

As the investigation continues into Russian interference in the 2016 election, President Trump’s legal team has been on the move.

Venerable Washington lawyer Emmet Flood and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani are recent additions to the team handling Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and any possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Meanwhile, Ty Cobb has announced his retirement, and John Dowd resigned earlier this year. White House counsel Don McGahn could also be departing the administration soon, sources told FoxNews.

Trump said in a pair of March tweets that “many lawyers and top law firms” would like to counsel him regarding the Russia investigation. However, he said new representation “will take months to get up to speed,” adding that the costs that would incur is “unfair to our great country.”

Read on for a glimpse at some of the president’s lawyers who deal with the Russia investigation.

Don McGahn

White House Counsel Don McGahn speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RC1F18D52150

Don McGahn was appointed White House counsel in November 2016.  (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

Trump appointed Don McGahn the White House counsel after he won the presidential election in November 2016.

He has been interviewed by Mueller as part of the investigation.

McGahn was adamant about hiring Flood, who is a friend, to join the team. Sources told Fox News McGahn hopes to leave the administration in the near future with Flood as his replacement.

Emmet Flood

This image provided by Williams & Connolly LLP shows attorney Emmet Flood in Washington on Dec. 8, 2015. President Donald Trump has hired Flood, a veteran attorney who represented Bill Clinton during his impeachment process. The White House announced the hiring not long after announcing the retirement of lawyer Ty Cobb, who has been the administration's point person dealing with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.(Marissa Rauch/Williams & Connolly LLP via AP)

A former Clinton impeachment lawyer, Emmet Flood joined the president's legal team in May 2018.  (Marissa Rauch/Williams & Connolly LLP via AP)

Veteran Washington lawyer Emmet Flood was added to Trump’s in-house legal team on May 2. Flood, who was part of former President Bill Clinton’s legal team during his 1998 impeachment trial, came on to replace Cobb.

A partner at the law firm Williams & Connolly, Flood has also worked with former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, who was under a federal corruption investigation, and represented the Cameron International Corporation during the disastrous Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010.

Rudy Giuliani

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. President Donald Trump's new lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday, May 2, 2018, the president repaid attorney Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Giuliani made the revelation during an appearance on Fox News Channel's "Hannity." (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani came aboard President Trump's legal team in April 2018.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani joined Trump’s legal team in April 2018. When he joined, he said he intended to bring the special counsel’s Russia probe to an end.

President Trump's attorney outlines conditions for a possible Mueller interview. On 'Fox & Friends,' Giuliani also addresses payments to Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels. Video

Giuliani: The basis of the Mueller case is dead

“I’m doing it because I hope we can negotiate an end to this for the good of the country and because I have high regard for the president and for Bob Mueller,” Giuliani told The Washington Post.

But in an interview with Fox News, Giuliani called for the Justice Department to “close” the special counsel’s investigation because “the basis of the case is dead.”

Before joining the legal team, Giuliani voiced his support of Trump and was reportedly under consideration for a Cabinet position.

Jay Sekulow

Jay Sekulow, quien encabeza el equipo de abogados de Donald Trump, en foto del 23 de octubre del 2015 tomada durante una presentaciÃ³n en la Universidad Regents de Virginia Beach. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Attorney Jay Sekulow has been an ardent defender of President Trump.  (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Jay Sekulow joined Trump’s legal team in the summer of 2017, according to Time.

In March, The New York Times credited Sekulow with working around the clock on the Russia investigation, saying he was the only Trump lawyer to do so.

He’s been public about his opinions regarding the investigation, often talking about the probe on his radio show.

Sekulow is the chief counsel for the conservative American Center for Law and Justice. He's argued before the Supreme Court and has been a dogged defender of Trump.

Past counsel

In joining the team, Flood replaced Cobb, who served as Trump’s internal legal counsel and acted as a liaison between the White House and Mueller’s office. He also repeatedly and publicly denied Trump had considered firing Mueller.

The White House said Cobb had been discussing his "retirement" for "several weeks."

John Dowd, formerly the lead attorney on the legal team, resigned in March 2018. He was opposed to an interview of Trump by Mueller and told The Associated Press that the special counsel was considering issuing a subpoena to the president.

Trump tried to add married lawyers Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing to the Russia investigation team after Dowd left, but they were prevented from joining because of “conflicts,” according to Sekulow. They reportedly can work with Trump on other matters, however.

Fox News’ Madeline Farber, John Roberts and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Kaitlyn Schallhorn is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @K_Schallhorn.