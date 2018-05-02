Giuliani calls for Comey to be prosecuted, end to Mueller probe 'in the interest of justice'

Rudy Giuliani, a member of President Trump's legal team, told Fox News' "Hannity" Wednesday night that Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should end Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials "in the interest of justice."

"There's been too much government misconduct," Giuliani, a former mayor of New York City and Republican presidential candidate, told host Sean Hannity. "The crimes now have all been committed by the government and their agents."

Amid a wide-ranging interview, Giuliani told Hannity that Trump reimbursed his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, $130,000 that Cohen paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence about a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

"That money was not campaign money," Giuliani said. "It's not campaign money. No campaign finance violation."

"They funneled the payment through [Cohen's] law firm," Hannity said. "Funneled it through the law firm and the president repaid it."

Last month, Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he had no knowledge about the payment Cohen made to Daniels. When asked why Cohen sent Daniels the money, the president answered: "You'll have to ask Michael Cohen - Michael's my attorney."

Days later, federal agents raided Cohen's home, office and hotel room in New York City.

At one point, Giuliani called for former FBI Director James Comey to be prosecuted for leaking classified information, at one point calling him "a disgraceful liar."

"I have never, ever... leaked a damn thing," said Giuliani, referring to his time as a U.S. Attorney. "I would have considered resigning if I ever did that."

Comey, who was fired by Trump as FBI director in May 2017, has admitted giving memos about his conversations with President Trump to at least three people -- including members of his legal team. He has claimed that the memos were personal documents, not government property.

Giuliani said that Trump had dismissed Comey because "Comey would not, among other things, say that [Trump] wasn't a target of the [Russia] investigation. He's entitled to that. Hillary Clinton got that [during the email investigation.] And he couldn't get that.

"You can't blame the president for feeling, 'I am not being treated the same way [Clinton was]," Giuliani said.

At one point, Giuliani addressed Comey directly, saying that "every FBI agent in America has his head down because of you. It would be good ... if God had kept you out of being the head of the FBI."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.