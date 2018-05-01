Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

White House

Trump thanks Southwest Airlines heroes at White House

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
President Trump welcomes crew and passengers to the White House to their bravery. Video

Trump praises heroes of Southwest Flight 1380

President Trump welcomes crew and passengers to the White House to their bravery.

President Trump on Tuesday welcomed to the White House the heroic crew of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 who safely landed the jet last month after one of its engines exploded mid-air, ultimately killing one passenger.

"The actions of the crew and passengers of Southwest Flight 1380 show the great character of our nation," Trump said from the Oval Office. "We're very, very proud of them and God bless you all."

President Donald Trump shakes hands with pilot Tammie Jo Shults as he meets with crew and passengers of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Trump at the White House on Tuesday said "the actions of the crew and passengers of Southwest Flight 1380 show the great character of our nation."  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The president thanked the five person crew, who he said "displayed exemplary leadership making an emergency landing in Philadelphia."

Captain Tammie Jo Shults, who's credited with managing to safely land the Boeing 737 at Philadelphia International Airport on April 17, was praised by Trump for the "incredible job" she did.

Pilot Tammie Jo Shults, who was previously a Navy fighter pilot, had to make an emergency landing after an engine explosion; Linda Maloney, a friend and former combat pilot, shares details on 'The Story.' Video

Southwest pilot and Navy veteran praised for nerves of steel

"Everybody's talking about" what Shults did, Trump said, noting that she was one of the first female fighter pilots in the U.S. Navy. "We salute you and every member of this crew."

Flight attendants Seanique Mallory, Rachel Fernheimer and Kathryn Sandoval did a "fantastic job," the president said, and "were calm and strong and cool" during the incident. 

First officer Darren Ellisor, Shults' co-pilot on Flight 1380, was also in attendance.

Trump also thanked Tim McGinty, Andrew Needum and Peggy Phillips — passengers aboard the flight who worked to help passenger Jennifer Riordan, who was killed after shrapnel from the engine broke through her window on the plane.

FILE - In this 2017 file photo, Jennifer Riordan, of Albuquerque, N.M., poses for a photo in Albuquerque. Family and friends will gather Sunday, April 22, 2018 to mourn Riordan, an Albuquerque bank executive who died after the Southwest Airlines plane she was on blew an engine in midair. The evening service for Riordan will be held at the Popejoy Hall on the University of New Mexico campus, her alma mater. (Marla Brose/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File)

Trump said "our hearts break for the family" of Jennifer Riordan, the Southwest Airlines passenger who "tragically lost her life" on April 17.  (Marla Brose/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

"Our hearts break for the family of the passenger who tragically lost her life, Jennifer Riordan," Trump said. "We send our thoughts to Jennifer's husband and their two beautiful young children."

"She must've been a fantastic woman," the president said of Riordan, and added the U.S. is "indebted" to the passengers who tried to save her, noting they "responded with tremendous bravery, and everybody's talking about it."

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.