White House mystery: Where is Macron's gifted oak tree?

A mystery is brewing at the White House about what happened to the oak tree President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron planted there last week.

The sapling was a gift from Macron on the occasion of his state visit.

News photographers snapped away Monday when Trump and Macron shoveled dirt onto the tree during a ceremonial planting on the South Lawn. By the end of the week, the tree was gone from the lawn. A pale patch of grass was left in its place.

The White House hasn't offered an explanation.

The oak sprouted at a World War I battle site that became part of U.S. Marine Corps legend. About 2,000 U.S. troops died in the June 1918 Battle of Belleau Wood, fighting a German offensive.

Reuters reported that the tree grew near the “Devil Dog” fountain. The nickname stems, in part, from the German moniker “Teufelhunden”, which means “devil dogs.”

It is reportedly believed that Germans used the nickname to descriibe the Marines who fought there due to their ferocity in the fight.

