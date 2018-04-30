Trump blasts Correspondents' Dinner as 'embarrassment,' says it's 'DEAD as we know it'

President Trump blasted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as an “embarrassment” to the country and said it's “DEAD as we know it,” in the latest fallout over Saturday night's crude comedy routine.

In a tweet Monday morning, the president slammed the annual dinner held by the White House Correspondents’ Association, following a routine by Michelle Wolf that many -- including the head of the association -- found inappropriate.

“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is DEAD as we know it. This was a total disaster and an embarrassment to our great Country and all that it stands for. FAKE NEWS is alive and well and beautifully represented on Saturday night!” Trump tweeted.

The president’s criticisms follow backlash from attendees and other media figures over Wolf’s profanity-laced routine that targeted White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

WHCA PRESIDENT DISTANCES FROM COMEDIAN

“I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful,” the former “Daily Show” writer said. “She burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Maybe she’s born with it, maybe its lies. Its probably lies.”

“I’m never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” the comedian continued. “Is it Sarah Sanders? Is it Sarah Huckabee Sanders? Is it Cousin Huckabee? Is it Auntie Huckabee Sanders? Like, what’s Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women?”

White House Correspondents’ Association President Margaret Talev criticized Wolf’s performance late Sunday, saying the program “was meant to offer a unifying message about our common commitment to a vigorous and free press while honoring civility, great reporting and scholarship winners, not to divide people.”

“Unfortunately, the entertainer’s monologue was not in the spirit of that mission,” Talev said in a statement.

Typically, the president of the United States attends the WHCA dinner each year, but Trump has broken that tradition for two years in a row. This year, Trump held a rally in Michigan instead.

The president tweeted the day after the event suggesting canceling the dinner all together, or figuring out a way to create a new type of event.

“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was a failure last year, but this year was an embarrassment to everyone associated with it. The filthy ‘comedian’ totally combed (couldn’t even deliver her lines-much like the Seth Meyers weak performance). Put Dinner to rest, or start over!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

Wolf pushed back on the criticism, saying she didn’t mock Sanders’ appearance and joked about her “despicable behavior.”

“Why are you guys making this about Sarah’s looks? I said she burns facts and uses the ash to create a *perfect* smoky eye. I complimented her makeup and her ingenuity of materials,” Wolf tweeted.

Fox News’ Lukas Mikelionis contributed to this report.