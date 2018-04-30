Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court

Justice Sonia Sotomayor to undergo shoulder surgery

By Melissa Quinn | Washington Examiner
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor will undergo surgery on her shoulder Tuesday morning after injuring herself in a fall this month, the court said.

Sotomayor is scheduled to have "reverse total shoulder replacement surgery" after doctors discovered she fractured her left shoulder in a fall at her home on April 16, according to a statement from the court Monday.

After consulting with doctors, specialists determined surgery was needed, the court said.

Sotomayor will "curtail activities" for the coming weeks while she recovers. She will be in a sling and undergo physical therapy for the next few months.

