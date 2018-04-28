Brigitte Macron says first lady Melania Trump 'cannot do anything'

France’s first lady Brigitte Macron reveled in her time spent with Melania Trump this week but feels America’s first lady is constrained while living in the White House.

Macron, 65, told Le Monde that she had a wonderful time with the first lady and called her “really fun.”

“We have the same sense of humor. We laugh a lot together,” Macron said.

However, she voiced her concerns over Trump’s restrictions while living in the White House.

“She can’t even open a window at the White House. She can’t go outside. She’s much more constrained than I am. I go out every day in Paris,” France’s first lady said.

Macron described Trump as “kind, charming, intelligent and very open” but understands why “she looks grim in public.”

“Everything is interpreted, over-interpreted. She’s someone who has a strong personality but works hard to hide it. She laughs very easily, at everything, but shows it less than I do,” she said.

Macron admitted she knew she “had to be careful what I say.”

“I have the impression that every word is a word too many. I’m constantly holding myself back. That’s the hardest part: there’s never really any time off, never a moment when you can be completely calm,” she said.

France’s first lady said she tries to live a “normal life” and visits her three children from her first marriage to banker Andre-Louise Auziere.

“I haven’t changed in my head,” she said. “I’m still the wife of Emmanuel Macron, not of the president. I don’t feel like a first lady.”

Macron said she has “nothing to prove” but tries to be “more than just a decorative vase of flowers” next to her husband.