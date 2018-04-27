Trump cheers Kanye for ‘great service to the Black Community,’ thanks Chance The Rapper

The “dragon energy” between President Trump and Kanye West is growing stronger.

The leader of the free world on Friday thanked the iconoclastic rapper for his “great service” to the black community, after Kanye risked condemnation from fellow artists and other celebrities by publicly praising Trump.

"Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community - Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades - Legacy Stuff! Thank you also to Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott, they really get it (lowest Black & Hispanic unemployment in history)," Trump tweeted Friday.

Chance The Rapper earlier this week said “black people don’t have to be democrats.” Dr. Darrell Scott, a pastor and member of Trump's transition team, also backed Kanye’s recent support for Trump on “Fox & Friends.”

The latest Trump tweet follows a weeklong frenzy over West's Twitter activity. He tweeted out pictures of himself in a “Make America Great Again,” criticizing former President Obama’s record in Chicago and offering support for Trump.

His claim that they both share "dragon energy" also has inspired countless memes.

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” he tweeted Wednesday. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother.”



Trump responded earlier by thanking him and calling his tweetstorm “very cool.”



West responded by tweeting out a picture of his signed “MAGA” hat. He also clarified, apparently pushed to do so by his wife Kim Kardashian West, that he doesn’t agree “with everything Trump does."



Kanye had caused a similar hubbub during the presidential transition when he appeared at Trump Tower and met briefly with the then-president elect.



His pro-Trump tweetstorm came on the heels of him voicing support for conservative commentator Candace Owens and Dilbert cartoon creator Scott Adams.

In an interview with "Fox & Friends" Thursday, Trump hailed his friendship with West.

"I have known Kanye a little bit and I get along with Kanye...but Kanye looks and he sees black unemployment at the lowest it’s been in the history of our country, he sees Hispanic unemployment at the lowest it’s been in the history of our country. He sees female unemployment at the lowest it’s been in 19 years," he said.

"He sees that stuff and he’s smart, and he goes 'you know what, Trump is doing a much better job than the Democrats did,'" he added.