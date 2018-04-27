Expand / Collapse search
Texas Dem group crops Melania out of viral presidents photo

By Chris Perez | New York Post
Former President George H. W. Bush, center, with First Ladies Melania Trump, far right, Michelle Obama, right, Former President Barack Obama, upper center, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, left, former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, and former First Lady Laura Bush pose for a photo at the funeral of former First Lady Barbara Bush.

Democratic Party members in Lubbock, Texas, have been getting blasted on Facebook for cropping First Lady Melania Trump out of a now-viral picture from Barbara Bush’s funeral.

The original photo features former presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama — posing alongside Melania and first ladies Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama.

Someone at Lubbock Democratic Party Headquarters posted the edited version on Sundayand later claimed they did it by accident. But Facebook users weren’t buying it.

“Childish crop job,” wrote one commenter.

“We all know you did this on purpose,” another seethed. “Extremely pathetic.”

