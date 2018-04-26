Expand / Collapse search
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RC1C34CD0210

President Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House.  (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

Who's in Trump's Cabinet? A full list of the president's top advisers

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn | Fox News

President Trump’s Cabinet is made up of department heads and advisers he’s hand-picked – and they all have vastly different backgrounds.

But his Cabinet, which includes the heads of 15 executive departments and others, such as the vice president and White House chief of staff, hasn’t remained the same since he took office. Some members have resigned, and others have shuffled to different positions.

As the Trump administration continues to change, here’s an up-to-date look at who is currently serving in the president’s Cabinet.

Mike Pence, vice president

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence listens to U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) speak about the mass shooting at a Florida high school in a national address from the White House in Washington, U.S., February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo - RC193F92DD90

Vice President Mike Pence assumed office in January 2017.  (Reuters/Leah Millis)

Mike Pence is the 48th vice president of the U.S. Trump named Pence as his running mate during his presidential campaign in July 2016.

Assumed office: January 20, 2017

Age: 58

Prior job: Indiana governor, congressman

Fun fact: Before going into politics, Pence was a radio talk show host in Indiana in the 1990s.

Mike Pompeo, secretary of state

FILE PHOTO: Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Mike Pompeo testifies during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Worldwide Threats" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo - RC1C71ADCFF0

Mike Pompeo was sworn in as secretary of state in April 2018 following a rocky Senate confirmation.  (Reuters/Leah Millis)

Mike Pompeo was sworn in as the 70th secretary of state in April, replacing Rex Tillerson.

Assumed office: April 26, 2018

Age: 54

Prior job: CIA director

Fun fact: He is the first former CIA director to lead the State Department. 

Steven Mnuchin, secretary of the treasury

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin briefs on North Korea at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - HP1EE2N1EFXKI

Steven Mnuchin is the 77th secretary of the Treasury Department.  (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

Steven Mnuchin is the 77th secretary of the Treasury Department. In his role, Mnuchin oversees the department that is seen as the steward of economic and financial systems in the U.S.

Assumed office: February 13, 2017

Age: 55

Prior job: Trump campaign’s financial chairman

Fun fact: Before working for Trump, Mnuchin founded and led hedge fund Dune Capital Management as well as Dune Entertainment, which invested in major Hollywood films such as “Avatar” and “The Devil Wears Prada.” He is listed as an executive producer on other major films, including “American Sniper,” “The Lego Movie” and “Suicide Squad.”  

Jim Mattis, secretary of defense

U.S. Secretary for Defense, Jim Mattis, sits opposite Britain's Secretary of State for Defence, Gavin Williamson, before a meeting at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in central London, Britain November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson - RC1A8163C750

Retired Marine Gen. Jim Mattis is the 26th secretary of the Defense Department.  (Reuters/Simon Dawson)

Retired Marine Gen. Jim Mattis is the 26th secretary of the Department of Defense.

Assumed office: January 20, 2017

Age: 67

Prior job: U.S. Central Command commander

Fun fact: A decorated military veteran, Mattis earned the nickname "Mad Dog," but he’s not necessarily a big fan of it.

Jeff Sessions, attorney general

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions reacts to questions from U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) as he testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC11EA39DDA0

Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions assumed office in February 2017.  (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

Jeff Sessions is the 84th attorney general, overseeing the Justice Department.

Assumed office: February 9, 2017

Age: 71

Prior job: Alabama senator

Fun fact: Sessions was the first senator to endorse Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Ryan Zinke, secretary of the interior

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke steps from Air Force One as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RC1F078627E0

Interior Department Secretary Ryan Zinke is a former Montana congressman.  (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

As the 52nd Department of Interior secretary, Ryan Zinke heads up an agency that oversees the country’s lands, such as national parks and wildlife refuges. He also serves as a steward for renewable energy supplies.

Assumed office: March 1, 2017

Age: 56

Prior job: Montana congressman

Fun fact: Zinke served in the U.S. Navy from 1985 to 2008 and led Navy SEAL operations worldwide. He is the first SEAL to be elected to congress, according to his Interior Department biography.

Sonny Perdue, secretary of agriculture

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue speaks at an event to celebrate the re-introduction of American beef imports to China, in Beijing, China June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool - RC1259FB7260

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue was the designated survivor during President Trump's first State of the Union address.  (Reuters/Mark Schiefelbein)

A former farmer and agribusinessman, George Ervine “Sonny” Perdue is the 31st secretary of agriculture.  

Assumed office: April 25, 2017

Age: 71

Prior job: Georgia governor

Fun fact: Perdue was the designated survivor during Trump’s first official State of the Union address.

Wilbur Ross, secretary of commerce

Wilbur L. Ross, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse - RC17FE60A220

Wilbur Ross is the 39th secretary of the Department of Commerce.  (Reuters/Denis Balibouse)

Wilbur Ross is the 39th secretary of commerce. In his role, Ross is the “principal voice of business in the Trump administration,” according to his Commerce Department biography.

Assumed office: February 28, 2017

Age: 80

Prior job: Investment banker, chairman of WL Ross & Co. LLC

Fun fact: Ross has been given honors by former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and Akihito, the emperor of Japan, for his financial help with both countries, according to his biography.

Alex Acosta, secretary of labor

Alex Acosta, President Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Labor, testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein - RC1A885F7E50

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta is formerly the dean of the Florida International University College of Law.  (Reuters/Aaron P. Bernstein)

Alex Acosta is the 27th labor secretary.

Assumed office: April 28, 2017

Age: 49

Prior job: Dean of the Florida International University College of Law

Fun fact: The son of Cuban refugees, Acosta was a first-generation college student, earning a degree in economics and a law degree from Harvard, according to his Labor Department biography.

Alex Azar, secretary of health and human services

Alex Azar II prepares to testify before the Senate Finance Committee on his nomination to be Health and Human Services secretary in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts - RC12344BD520

Alex Azar is the second person President Trump has picked to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.  (Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

Alex Azar is the 24th health and human services secretary. He was nominated for the position after Trump’s first pick, Tom Price, resigned after less than a year in the position over his use of private planes.

Assumed office: January 29, 2018

Age: 50

Prior job: Attorney, deputy secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services

Fun fact: Azar clerked for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, according to his Health and Human Services Department biography.

Ben Carson, secretary of housing and urban development

Dr. Ben Carson gets a hug from his granddaughter Tesora as he takes his seat to testify before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RC1517CAD160

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson ran against Donald Trump for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.  (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

Dr. Ben Carson is the 17th Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary.

Assumed office: March 2, 2017

Age: 66

Prior job: Director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center

Fun fact: Carson became the youngest major division director in Johns Hopkins’ history when he was named director of pediatric neurosurgery at the age of 33, his Housing and Urban Development Department biography states. He is also a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Spingarn Medal, the highest honor awarded by the NAACP.

Elaine Chao, secretary of transportation

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao speaks ahead of Press Days of the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook - RC1C3A60A590

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao also served as the Department of Labor secretary under former President George W. Bush.  (Reuters/Rebecca Cook)

Elaine Chao is the 18th secretary of transportation.

Assumed office: January 31, 2017

Age: 65

Prior job: Former director of the Peace Corps

Fun fact: This isn’t Chao’s first Cabinet appointment; she served as the Department of Labor secretary under former President George W. Bush. Born in Taiwan, she is also the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Rick Perry, secretary of energy

U.S. energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks to reporters during a briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RC1D3E74FB80

Energy Secretary Rick Perry is also the longest-serving governor of Texas.  (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

Rick Perry is the 14th secretary of the Department of Energy.

Assumed office: March 2, 2017

Age: 68

Prior job: Texas governor

Fun fact: Perry appeared as a contestant on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” but was eliminated in the second round.

Betsy DeVos, secretary of education

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RC15A1D59C30

Betsy DeVos assumed the office of secretary of the Department of Education in February 2017.  (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

Betsy DeVos is the 11th Department of Education secretary.

Assumed office: February 7, 2017     

Age: 60

Prior job: Michigan GOP chairwoman

Fun fact: DeVos and her husband are known for their philanthropic work – especially when it comes to education – in the state of Michigan. But the couple also produced a short-lived Broadway musical with Kathie Lee Gifford.

Robert Wilkie, interim secretary of veterans affairs

Wilkie

Robert Wilkie is serving as interim secretary of the Veterans Affairs Department after the president fired David Shulkin.  (Department of Defense)

Robert Wilkie was selected as the interim secretary of veterans affairs after Trump fired David Shulkin.

Assumed office: March 28, 2018

Age: 55

Prior job: Under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness at the Defense Department

Fun fact: Wilkie previously served as the assistant secretary of defense under Robert Gates and Donald Rumsfeld during the Bush administration – making him the youngest senior leader in that department, according to his Defense Department biography.

Kirstjen Nielsen, secretary of homeland security

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee on "Oversight of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts - RC15D442DFA0

Kirstjen Nielsen is the first former Department of Homeland Security employee to become its secretary.  (Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

Kirstjen Nielsen is the 6th Department of Homeland Security secretary. John Kelly, the White House chief of staff, was Trump’s first pick to lead the department. Elaine Duke, who was serving as deputy secretary, temporarily took over as acting secretary in July 2017 once Kelly moved to the White House.

Assumed office: December 6, 2017

Age: 45

Prior job: Principal deputy to the White House chief of staff

Fun fact: Nielsen is the first former DHS employee to become secretary of the department, according to her biography.

John Kelly, White House chief of staff

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly speaks during a daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas - RC13BDA309E0

John Kelly took over as White House chief of staff in July 2017.  (Reuters/Yuri Gripas)

John Kelly, a decorated military veteran, replaced Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff in 2017.

Assumed office: July 31, 2017

Age: 67

Prior job: Department of Homeland Security secretary, U.S. Southern Command commander

Fun fact: Kelly is a Gold Star father. His son, Second Lt. Robert Kelly was killed in battle in Afghanistan in 2010.

Robert Lighthizer, U.S. trade representative

Robert Lighthizer speaks after he was sworn as U.S. Trade Representative during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - HP1ED5F1JTF9K

Robert Lighthizer also served as the deputy U.S. trade representative under the Reagan administration.  (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

Robert Lighthizer is the 18th U.S. trade representative. In his role, he oversees the department “responsible for developing and coordinating U.S international trade, commodity and direct investment police,” as well as monitoring negotiations with other nations, according to his biography.

Assumed office: May 15, 2017

Age: 70

Prior job: Attorney, former Senate Finance Committee chief of staff

Fun fact: Lighthizer was pretty familiar with his job prior to his appointment. He served as the deputy U.S. trade representative during the Reagan administration.

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Dan Coats testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein - RC16A6333C00

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is a former ambassador to Germany.  (Reuters/Aaron P. Bernstein)

Dan Coats is the 5th director of national intelligence. In his role, he leads the U.S. intelligence community and advises Trump, according to his biography.

Assumed office: March 16, 2017

Age: 74

Prior job: Indiana senator, congressman

Fun fact: Coats served as ambassador to Germany beginning in 2001, appointed just days before the 9-11 terrorist attacks.

Nikki Haley, United Nations ambassador

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley departs a meeting to discuss the Rohingya situation during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith - RC180EE50F00

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley was the first female governor of South Carolina.  (Reuters/Stephanie Keith)

Nikki Haley is the 29th ambassador to the United Nations.

Assumed office: January 27, 2017

Age: 46

Prior job: South Carolina governor

Fun fact: Haley, the first female governor of South Carolina, was named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in 2016.

Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget

Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts - RC1CD5DCF5A0

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney was also asked to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau by President Trump.  (Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

Mick Mulvaney is the director of the Office of Management and Budget. Trump also appointed Mulvaney to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after its leader quit in November 2017.

Assumed office: February 16, 2017

Age: 50

Prior job: South Carolina congressman

Fun fact: Mulvaney and his wife are the parents of triplets.

Gina Haspel, acting CIA director

Gina Haspel, a veteran CIA clandestine officer picked by U.S. President Donald Trump to head the Central Intelligence Agency, is shown in this handout photograph released on March 13, 2018. CIA/Handout via Reuters ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. - RC1B163843E0

Gina Haspel became acting CIA director after Mike Pompeo was sworn in as secretary of state. She is Trump's pick to lead the agency.  (Reuters)

After Mike Pompeo was sworn in as secretary of state, Gina Haspel assumed the role as acting CIA director.

Assumed office: April 26, 2018

Age: 61

Prior job: Deputy CIA director

Fun fact: Trump has nominated Haspel to officially lead the agency, which would make her the first woman to do so.

Scott Pruitt, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks during an interview with Reuters journalists in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RC19E26A1860

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt is the former attorney general of Oklahoma.  (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

Scott Pruitt is the 14th administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Assumed office: February 17, 2017

Age: 49

Prior job: Oklahoma attorney general

Fun fact: Pruitt was the co-owner and managing partner of the Oklahoma City RedHawks, a minor league baseball team. He and his business partner sold the team, now named the Oklahoma City Dodgers, in 2010.

Linda McMahon, administrator of the Small Business Association

Administrator of the Small Business Administration Linda McMahon speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbour, Maryland, U.S., February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts - RC19B6DD2E10

Linda McMahon became the Small Business Association administrator in February 2017.  (Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

Linda McMahon is the 25th Small Business Association administrator, advocating for the country’s small businesses.

Assumed office: February 14, 2017

Age: 69

Prior job: CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)

Fun fact: Along with her husband Vince, McMahon co-founded WWE. The couple turned what was a regional wresting organization into a public offering worth $658.8 million in revenue in 2015, according to Rolling Stone.

Kaitlyn Schallhorn is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @K_Schallhorn.