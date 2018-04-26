Comey says he'd still be at FBI had Trump not fired him

Former FBI Director James Comey told Fox News' "Special Report" Thursday evening that he would still be in charge of the bureau had President Trump not fired him this past May.

"That was my intention, to serve another six years," Comey told host Bret Baier. Former President Barack Obama appointed Comey as FBI Director in September 2013 and his term was due to expire in 2023.

"As of tonight, had you not been fired, you'd still be working for [Trump, whom] you say is like a crime boss, who's morally unfit, who you just don't agree with on principle and values?" asked Baier, referencing criticisms Comey has made of Trump in his book "A Higher Loyalty" as well as in public statements.

"You'd still have that job tonight?"

"Absolutely," Comey responded. "My goal would be to protect the FBI and serve the President of the United States. I respect that office tremendously."

The exchange between Baier and Comey followed a discussion of a Feb. 14, 2017 conversation between Comey and Trump. Comey has claimed that Trump asked him to get the FBI to back off its investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn's contacts with Russian officials.

Comey has said that he did not push back against Trump's comments, which led Baier to ask: "Is it possible that there was another reason why you didn't push back, and that is that you wanted to keep your job?"

"It's possible, but it's not the case," Comey said. "At least, I don't remember thinking about that at the time."