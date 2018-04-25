Rudy Giuliani takes over talks with Mueller on possible Trump interview

Rudy Giuliani, the newest arrival to Donald Trump's legal team, has taken over talks with Special Counsel Robert Mueller about a possible interview of the president, Fox News has learned.

The negotiations between Giuliani and the Mueller team have been called ongoing. The president is said to remain skeptical of the idea of an interview, but has not ruled one out.

Giuliani, a former U.S. attorney and onetime mayor of New York City, joined Trump's legal team last week and proclaimed his intent to bring the Mueller investigation to a swift end. He replaced John Dowd, who resigned last month.

"I hope we can negotiate an end to this for the good of the country and because I have high regard for the president and for Bob Mueller," Giuliani told The Washington Post at the time.

Mueller has told Trump's legal team that the president is not a target of his investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election. The president is currently a subject of the probe — a designation that could change at any time.

