NRA breaks 15-year fundraising record, according to filings

The National Rifle Association on Tuesday announced that its Political Victory Fund had a banner month in March, raising $2.4 million, which is $1.5 million more than it raised in March 2017.

McClatchy reported that most of the donations were less than $200. The money from the fund is earmarked for political campaigns. The donations were made after the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., which prompted a nationwide gun debate.

The report pointed out that gun control groups have fallen short of such fundraising numbers. Everytown for Gun Safety’s Political Action Fund, for example, raised $13,580 in March, the report said.

The NRA has been in the news since the Parkland shooting left 17 dead. The NRA has seen some of its corporate relationships end since the massacre, and has recently been in the news over its frayed relationship with the cooler maker Yeti.

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., tweeted out against the NRA after learning about the fundraising record.

“The NRA is NOT a civil rights organization,” he wrote. “It’s a fundraiser for gun manufacturers trying to protect their interests.”

Meanwhile, the NRA's annual convention will be held May 3-6 in Dallas, with Vice President Mike Pence listed among the event's scheduled speakers, the Dallas Morning News reported.

President Donald Trump spoke at the group's convention last year in Atlanta.