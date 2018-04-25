Former President George H.W. Bush out of intensive care, and docs are said to be pleased

Former President George H.W. Bush was moved Wednesday from the intensive care unit to a regular patient room at Houston Methodist Hospital, according to a statement from a family spokesman.

Jim McGrath tweeted that the 93-year-old Bush was "alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress.”

The 41st president has been hospitalized since Sunday, a day after his wife’s funeral, for treatment of an infection that had spread to his blood.

Barbara Bush, the former first lady, died April 17.

The Bushes had been married for 73 years.

“He also wants to assure everyone that, as good as he feels now, he is more focused on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves than anything that landed him in the hospital,” the statement continued.

An aside: The Rockets lead the Timberwolves 3-1 in their best-of-seven NBA playoff series.

Bush also thanked Houston for its “professionalism and obvious care” during the memorials and services for Barbara.

In a tweet posted Wednesday morning, Bush thanked Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, the city police and transit agency, Second Baptist Church and St. Martin’s Episcopal Church “and really all Houstonians” for “making Barbara’s visitors and funeral guests feel so welcomed.”

Fox News' Mike Emanuel and The Associated Press contributed to this report.