VA nominee Jackson was 'unprofessional' in power struggle with rival, 2012 watchdog report says

Dr. Ronny Jackson, President Trump's pick to run the Department of Veterans Affairs, previously exhibited "unprofessional behaviors" amid a power struggle over the White House medical unit, the Associated Press reported Tuesday, citing a 2012 report by the Navy's Medical Inspector General.

The report recommended that the Obama administration consider replacing either Jackson or his rival, Dr. Jeffrey Kuhlman -- or both.

At the time of the report, Kuhlman was the physician to the president. He left the White House in July 2013.

News of the report broke hours after President Trump told reporters that if he were Jackson "I wouldn't" continue to seek the position amid allegations that he has overseen a hostile work environment as White House physician, including claims of drinking on the job and allowing the overprescription of drugs.

The six-page report reviewed by The AP includes no references to improper prescribing or the use of alcohol. However, it does describe a lack of trust in the leadership and low morale among staff members. The document describes the working environment as akin to "being caught between parents going through a bitter divorce."

"There is a severe and pervasive lack of trust in the leadership that has deteriorated to the point that staff walk on 'eggshells,"' the report found.

Jackson's confirmation hearing had been scheduled for Wednesday, but has been postponed.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. Fox News' Judson Berger and The Associated Press contributed to this report.