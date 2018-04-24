Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

POLITICS

Iran promises 'severe consequences' if US backs out of nuclear deal

By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney (Ret.) on why French President Emmanuel Macron won't change President Trump's stance on the Iran nuclear deal. Video

Trump won't change his mind on Iran nuclear deal: General McInerney

Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney (Ret.) on why French President Emmanuel Macron won't change President Trump's stance on the Iran nuclear deal.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told a cheering crowd of thousands on Tuesday that if any country betrays the 2015 nuclear deal “they would face severe consequences.”

Rouhani did not go into specific details, but he told the crowd in Tabriz that the country is “prepared for all possible situations,” Reuters reported.

He made the comments while President Trump is meeting in Washington with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, who is working to convince him to stay in the pact.

The New York Times reported that Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel will also work to convince Trump at a meeting later this week.

Wendy R. Sherman, the former top official at the State Department who negotiated the deal for then-President Obama, told the paper that Trump and Macron are likely having a “very difficult conversation.”

“I’m sure that Macron will say how important staying in the deal is to a strong trans-Atlantic relationship in all things, particularly security,” she said.

The White House on Monday appeared to show little change in Trump’s opinion on the deal.

“He thinks it’s a bad deal…that certainly has not changed,” Sarah Sanders said.

 

Edmund DeMarche is a news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.