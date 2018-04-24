GOP reps strike deal with DOJ for thousands of Clinton probe documents

The Justice Department has reached an agreement with two Republican-led congressional committees to provide hundreds of thousands of long-sought documents related to the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server.

The agreement was signed last Friday by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., and John Lausch, the U.S. attorney appointed to oversee the gathering of DOJ documents in response to a subpoena from Goodlatte’s committee. House oversight committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., also was involved in the agreement.

House Republicans seeking the files have long complained about the pace of production.

Goodlatte wanted access to all the documents DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz obtained from the FBI for his multiple investigations; Horowitz’ review of the Clinton case is expected to be completed in a matter of weeks.

Fox News is told the department will make about 400,000 documents available for review.

Two viewing rooms have been set up inside Justice Department headquarters for 12 congressional staffers to review the documents. Those staffers have agreed they will not disclose the material they see, except to their staff directors and Goodlatte.

DOJ and FBI personnel will also be present to answer any questions. Parts of the documents could be redacted, such as personal information like addresses and phone numbers. Some documents will not be available for review, such as any grand jury material or information related to other ongoing investigations.

"We look forward to reviewing the information to better understand the decisions made by the Department of Justice in 2016 and 2017," Goodlatte and Gowdy said in a joint statement. "Congress has a constitutional responsibility to preserve the integrity of our justice system by ensuring transparency and accountability of actions taken."

Fox News’ Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report.