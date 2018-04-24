Eagles 'discussing' visit to White House, but haven't committed yet

The Philadelphia Eagles are still considering whether to visit the White House to celebrate their victory in the Super Bowl LII back in February.

Last year, the New England Patriots visited the White House on April 19.

"We have been in contact with White House representatives and are currently discussing the logistics of an upcoming visit to Washington," a spokesman for the Eagles said, according to The New York Times.

"We are honored to receive this invitation and view this not only as an opportunity to be recognized for our on-field accomplishments, but also as an opportunity to engage in productive dialogue with the leaders of our country," the spokesman said.

The White House said no date is set for the visit, but expressed hope a decision to go ahead with the visit will be made in the coming weeks.

"We have been in conversations with the Eagles about timing and are working with them to make it happen," Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, told the Times. "We hope to have something finalized in the next couple of weeks."

The lack of commitment to the visit raises questions to whether the players and owners, who already openly criticized President Donald Trump, want to be seen in Trump’s White House.

Defensive end Chris Long, who used to play for the Patriots and previously skipped the White House visit last year, said even before the Super Bowl game in February that he won’t be attending this year.

Long explained that he’s snubbing Trump over his lack of condemnation of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia last August.

“The lack of condemnation of said groups is either a calculated omission to pander to an ugly corner of our country OR he agrees with those folks. Either way, no convo needed,” he tweeted.

Running back LeGarrette Blount, who played for the Patriots in 2016, also snubbed the White House last year, saying “I don't feel welcome in that house.”

The Eagles’ owner, Jeffrey Lurie, has gained the reputation as one of the most liberal NFL team owners in the league. He supported NFL players protesting during the national anthem and donated to a group backing Hillary Clinton’s bid for the presidency, the Times reported.

Lurie also reportedly said in private that “Many of us have no interest in supporting President Trump” and called his presidency “disastrous.”