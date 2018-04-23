Pompeo, Trump's pick for secretary of state, faces tough battle for Senate confirmation

Before he can take over the State Department, Mike Pompeo, President Trump’s pick for secretary of state, needs to contend with rare opposition from the Senate panel that is supposed to consider his nomination.

Pompeo seemingly lacks the support for a positive vote from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which is set to meet Monday, as every Democrat and Republican Sen. Rand Paul have expressed opposition to him.

Rather than allow an unfavorable vote on the panel, where Republicans have a one-seat majority, senators could choose not to issue a recommendation to the full Senate – which is expected to consider his nomination later this week regardless of the committee decision.

Such a rare snub from the panel, though, would be the first time since 1925, when the committee began keeping open records about confirmation action, that a secretary of state nominee has received an unfavorable committee vote.

Trump and his allies accuse Democrats of playing politics. A lack of Senate support for Pompeo could spell trouble for Trump who already sees the former Kansas congressman as “the nation’s chief diplomat,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway recently said on a conference call.

Trump sent Pompeo to North Korea over Easter weekend to meet with the rogue nation’s leader, Kim Jong Un, according to the White House. Trump said on social media “a good relationship was formed” during the meeting, and the two men reportedly discussed the release of three Americans being held in the Asian nation.

Sen. Bob Menendez, the foreign relations committee’s ranking member, said he opposes Pompeo and criticized an apparent lack of transparency regarding the North Korea visit.

“I don’t expect diplomacy to be negotiated out in the open, but I do expect for someone who is the nominee to be secretary of state, when he speaks with committee leadership and is asked specific questions about North Korea, to share some insights about such a visit,” Menendez recently said.

While he was confirmed to lead the CIA with a 66-32 vote last year, Pompeo has faced new challenges in the Senate, with lawmakers decrying a “lack of diplomacy” they say is needed to act as the nation’s top diplomat. Those opposed to Pompeo have pointed to his hawkish foreign policy positions and comments about minorities, particularly Muslims and gay people.

Pompeo needs 51 votes to be confirmed by the full Senate to succeed Rex Tillerson, who was ousted in March – and with Paul’s opposition and Sen. John McCain’s ailing health, Pompeo may need at least some Democrats to vote to confirm him. In the full Senate, he could be safe.

“We certainly hope some members will change their minds,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told Fox News Monday. “At some point Democrats have to decide whether they love this country more than they hate this president, and they have to decide if they want to put the safety and security and the diplomacy of our country ahead of their own political games.”

So far, at least four Democrats who voted to confirm Pompeo as CIA director have indicated they will not do so for secretary of state: Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California, Tim Kaine of Virginia, Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire.

But North Dakota Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp has said she'll support Pompeo.

Paul, the libertarian-leaning senator from Kentucky, was the only Republican to vote against Pompeo during his CIA confirmation hearing.

“The Secretary of State is a very different role than CIA director, and it’s not the kind of position you learn on the job,” Feinstein said in a statement. “I sense a certain disdain for diplomacy in Mike Pompeo that I believe disqualifies him from being our next senior diplomat.”

Schatz said he is voting against confirming Pompeo because he has “an alarming tendency towards military provocation and brinkmanship.”

Fox News’ Chad Pergram and The Associated Press contributed to this report.