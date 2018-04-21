At Sylvester Stallone's urging, Trump weighs 'full pardon' for boxer Jack Johnson

President Trump Saturday said that he is considering a “full pardon” for boxing’s first black heavyweight champion, Jack Johnson, after being urged to do so by “Rocky” actor Sylvester Stallone.



Trump said that Stallone had called him and told him about Johnson, and that he is now considering a posthumous pardon.



“His trials and tribulations were great, his life complex and controversial,” he tweeted. “Others have looked at this over the years, most thought it would be done, but yes, I am considering a Full Pardon!”



Johnson, born in Galveston, Texas, was the target of racial resentment, particularly after he defeated a white boxer in the 1910 “Fight of the Century,” a bout that sparked race riots. Three years later he was convicted by an all-white jury of violating the Mann Act, which made it illegal to transport a woman across state lines for “immoral” purposes.



In their efforts to prosecute Johnson, authorities first targeted Johnson's relationship with the woman in question, Lucille Cameron, who later became his wife, but she refused to cooperate.

But they found another white witness, Belle Schreiber, to testify against him. Johnson fled the country after his conviction, but he agreed years later to return and serve a 10-month jail sentence. He died in 1946.



Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., has been calling for a pardon for Johnson since 2004, and criticized President Obama for leaving office in 2017 without having granted one.



“Johnson’s imprisonment forced him into the shadows of bigotry and prejudice, and continues to stand as a shameful stain on our nation’s history,” McCain said in a statement in January 2017.



Johnson’s great-great niece has also pressed Trump for a pardon. Also favoring one was former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., according to USA Today.



