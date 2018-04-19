Rosenstein tells Trump he is not a target of Cohen investigation

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told President Trump last week that the President is not a target in the Cohen investigation, and that the investigation focused solely on Cohen, a source familiar with the investigation told Fox News.

President Trump already has been told he is not a target of the Mueller investigation, according to previous reports.

The source also said the Cohen investigation, together with the abrupt departure of John Dowd from Trump's legal team, slowed, but did not halt talks about Trump sitting down for an interview with Mueller.

Separately, President Trump’s in-house counsel Ty Cobb said that no firings are currently under consideration, including Rosenstein or Mueller.

Fox News' John Roberts contributed to this report.