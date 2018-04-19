Comey memo: Trump said he 'needed' and 'expected' loyalty

Eight days after he was sworn in as president, Donald Trump told then-FBI Director James Comey that he "needed loyalty and expected loyalty," according to a memo Comey made following their conversation, one of numerous memos released to lawmakers and obtained by Fox News on Thursday evening.

The Jan. 28 memo was one of five redacted documents transmitted to three congressional committees.

Comey wrote that he "did not reply, or even nod or change my facial expression, which [Trump] noted because we came back to it later."

At a later point, Comey writes Trump told him, "I need loyalty."

"I replied that he would always get honesty from me," says Comey. "[Trump] paused and said that's what he wants, 'honest loyalty.' I replied, 'you will get that from me.'

"It is possible we understood that phrase differently," Comey adds as a parenthetical, "but I chose to understand it as consistent with what I had said throughout the conversation: I will serve the President with loyalty to the office, the country, and the truth. I decided it would not be productive to push the subject further."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.