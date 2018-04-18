Eric Holder hints at 2020 presidential run with important New Hampshire appearance

Speculation about a potential presidential run for former Attorney General Eric Holder has heated up after he announced he would speak at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics’ annual “Politics & Eggs,” an event that many former candidates once attended.

A press release from Holder’s officer announced Wednesday that on June 1, the Obama administration official would be the featured guest speaker at the annual breakfast event.

According to the press release, “the Politics & Eggs series is a forum for presidential candidates, political leaders, and other political analysts and commentators as they visit New Hampshire, home of the nation's first presidential primaries.”

A number of former presidential hopefuls attended the event in the past, including President Donald Trump, then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio, The Hill reported.

The same day that news broke of his trip to New Hampshire, Al Sharpton also alluded to a presidential bid for Holder while introducing him at the National Action Network’s Annual National Convention in New York.

“Some folks are talking about a guy called Eric who might run for president,” he said. “I’m just saying what I’m hearing. I wouldn’t put him on the spot with a ‘run Eric, run.’ I wouldn’t do that.”

Earlier this week, Holder himself seemed to hint at the likelihood of a run during an interview with MSNBC’S “All in With Chris Hayes.”

When asked if he was “considering it,” Holder replied “I’m thinking about it but I’ve not made any determinations.”

Fox News’ Peter Doocey contributed to this report.