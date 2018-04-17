Expand / Collapse search
Trump's nicknames for rivals, from 'Rocket Man' to 'Pocahontas'

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn | Fox News

President Trump is known for giving his political opponents and critics nicknames, especially on social media. 

Read on for a list of Trump's most iconic nicknames.

Slippery James Comey

FILE PHOTO: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo - RC1A34315600

Trump called the former FBI directer "Slippery James Comey."  (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

Trump dubbed Former FBI Director James Comey the "worst" in history while blasting his new tell-all book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership." In a series of tweets, Trump also nicknamed the former FBI chief "Slippery James Comey." 

“Slippery James Comey, a man who always ends up badly and out of whack (he is not smart!), will go down as the WORST FBI Director in history, by far!” Trump tweeted.

Trump fired Comey in May 2017, citing the ex-director's handling of the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email practices. 

Trump also called Comey a “slimeball” and suggested the former FBI director deserved jail time for mishandling the Clinton email probe.

Animal Assad

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with Russia's RIA news agency, in Damascus, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 30, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - GF10000366685

Trump has blamed Syrian President Bashar Assad for alleged chemical attacks on his people, calling him "Animal Assad" and a "Gas Killing Animal."  (Reuters/Handout)

In the aftermath of a suspected chemical attack in Syria, Trump blasted Syrian President Bashar Assad and warned that those responsible would pay a “big price.” Trump also nicknamed the Syrian president “Animal Assad.”

“Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world,” Trump alleged in a tweet. “President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!”

Trump also blamed former President Barack Obama’s foreign policy decisions for “Animal Assad.”

And in a later tweet, Trump warned Russia against shooting down any missiles the U.S. would fire at Syria in retaliation for the purported attack, saying the country “shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”

Little Rocket Man

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un watches a military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this handout photo by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) made available on April 26, 2017. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT. - RTS13Y8S

Trump called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "Rocket Man" in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly.  (Reuters/KCNA Handout)

Trump has never really had kind things to say about North Korea leader Kim Jong Un – referring to him on Twitter as a “maniac” a “whack job" and "rocket man" –  which is a “President Trump original," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told Fox News.

Trump tried out the "rocket man" nickname at the 2017 United Nations General Assembly.

He's also tried out the moniker on Twitter.

"The Chinese Envoy, who just returned from North Korea, seems to have had no impact on Little Rocket Man. Hard to believe his people, and the military, put up with living in such horrible conditions. Russia and China condemned the launch," he tweeted. 

In addition, Trump has called the North Korean leader a "sick puppy." 

Lamb the Sham

Democrat Conor Lamb, stands in front of the map of the congressional district he is running to represent while at a campaign office, Wednesday, March 7, 2018 in Carnegie, Pa. Lamb is running against Republican Rick Saccone in a special election being held on March 13 for the PA 18th Congressional District vacated by Republican Tim Murphy. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Trump dubbed Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb, "Lamb the Sham."  (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Ahead of a tight special House election in Pennsylvania, Trump visited the Keystone state to stump for Republican Rick Saccone – and hit Democrat Conor Lamb.

Trump accused Lamb of saying “nice things” in order to get elected in “Trump country,” but promised those at a rally that the Democrat “is not going to vote for us” if elected. And the president dubbed the 33-year-old Marine “Lamb the Sham.”

“Lamb the Sham. Lamb the Sham. He is trying to act like a Republican. He won't give me one vote,” Trump said.

Trump also said he is “better looking” than Lamb.

Sloppy Steve

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon participates in a Hudson Institute conference on "Countering Violent Extremism: Qatar, Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood" in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RC11D5F802B0

President Trump and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon have had a fairly public falling out. Trump called the Breitbart executive "Sloppy Steve" online.  (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

Steve Bannon used to be in the president’s good graces, but the pair has had a very public falling out. Bannon, the former White House chief strategist and ex-Breitbart executive, was quoted in a blistering tell-all book, painting the president’s son in a negative light.

Trump heavily rebuked Bannon in a public statement, saying Bannon “lost his mind” after he was “fired” from the White House.

“Steve was rarely in a one-on-one meeting with me and only pretends to have had influence to fool a few people with no access and no clue, whom he helped write phony books,” Trump said.

Ahead of the release of the controversial book by Michael Wolff, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” Trump slammed both the author and Bannon on social media – giving Bannon his nickname.

“Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve,” Trump warned. 

Trump reiterated the “Sloppy Steve” nickname in other tweets, including one which he praised the Mercer family – wealthy conservative mega-donors – for having “dropped the leaker known as Sloppy Steve Bannon.”

Pocahontas

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2015 file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Two people with knowledge of Warren's plans say the Massachusetts senator will formally endorse Hillary Clinton for president in the next week or two. They spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday, June 8, 2016, because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the endorsement before Warren makes it. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., became known to Trump as "Pocahontas" and "Goofy."  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The president reused one of his favorite nicknames for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., while he honored Navajo code talkers at the White House in November. At the event – held to honor the Native Americans who used their native language during World Wars I and II to help the U.S. – Trump mocked Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Trump has often criticized Warren, specifically over her claim to be of Native American heritage. 

“She’s got about as much Indian blood as I have. Her whole life was based on a fraud,” Trump told The New York Times in May 2016.

Warren’s potential Native American heritage was first questioned during her 2012 Senate run.  

Trump also calls Warren “goofy.”

Dicky Durbin

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks at a news conference as he visits students of Year Up Chicago, a one-year long job training program that provides low-income young adults, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, in Chicago. The senator present at a White House immigration meeting says President Donald Trump used vulgar language to describe African countries, saying he "said these hate filled things and he said them repeatedly." (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

President Trump called Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., "Dicky Durbin" in a tweet.  (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Trump made waves when he referred to Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., as “Dicky Durbin” online.

“Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting. Deals can’t get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our military,” said Trump in a tweet.

Durbin was part of a group of lawmakers who visited Trump at the White House in January to discuss immigration reform. After reports surfaced that Trump referred to certain nations as “s---hole countries” at the bilateral meeting, Durbin accused the president of saying “things that were hate-filled, vile and racist.”

Trump has admitted to using “tough” language at the meeting but denied certain remarks attributed to him. 

Sneaky Dianne Feinstein

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks with a reporter on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump criticized "Sneaky Dianne Feinstein," a California senator, in a tweet.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A transcript of a Fusion GPS official's August interview with the Senate Judiciary Committee was unilaterally released by the committee’s ranking member, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

The release of the bombshell interview drew ire from some Republicans, including the president and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

In a tweet following the release, Trump blasted the 84-year-old senator and called her “Sneaky Dianne Feinstein.”

“The fact that Sneaky Dianne Feinstein, who has on numerous occasions stated that collusion between Trump/Russia has not been found, would release testimony in such an underhanded and possibly illegal way, totally without authorization, is a disgrace,” Trump tweeted. “Must have tough Primary!”

Jeff Flakey

U.S. Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) talks to reporters as he arrives for the weekly Republican party caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RC1EF7963D60

President Trump called Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., "Jeff Flake(y)" in a tweet.  (Jonathan Ernst)

Like Trump and Sen. Bob Corker, Trump and Republican Sen. Jeff Flake have been feuding for quite some time. In announcing his retirement from the Senate, Flake slammed both the Republican Party and Trump.

Flake was also caught on a hot mic saying if the GOP “becomes the party of Roy Moore and Donald Trump, we’re toast.” That comment gave Trump the opportunity to dub the Arizona senator “Jeff Flakey.”

“Sen. Jeff Flake(y), who is unelectable in the Great State of Arizona (quit race, anemic polls) was caught (purposely) on ‘mike’ saying bad things about your favorite President. He’ll be a NO on tax cuts because his political career anyway is ‘toast,’” Trump tweeted. 

Al 'Frankenstien'

Senator Al Franken (D-MN) listens during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - HP1ED3K1BYFJU

President Trump dubbed Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., "Al Frankenstien" on Twitter following allegations of sexual misconduct.  (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

After Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., was accused of kissing and groping Los Angeles radio host Leeann Tweeden during a USO tour in 2006, Trump blasted the lawmaker on Twitter. 

"The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps?" Trump wrote, including an apparent misspelling of "Frankenstein." "And to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women. Lesley Stahl tape?"

Liddle' Bob Corker

FILE - In this April 5, 2016, file photo, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republican Donald Trump has narrowed down his vice presidential shortlist to a handful of contenders that he's met with including Corker. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Trump has nicknamed the Tennessee senator "Liddle' Bob Corker."  (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The feud between Trump and Sen. Bob Corker has been going on for some time, but the Tennessee senator finally got a nickname.

“The Failing [New York Times] set Liddle’ Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that’s what I am dealing with!” Trump tweeted on Oct. 10.

Corker slammed Trump in an interview with the newspaper and said the president is so reckless that he might be “on the path to World War III.” A transcript from the interview revealed that Corker acknowledged the conversation was on the record.

Wacky Congresswoman Wilson

Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., talks to reporters, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Wilson is standing by her statement that President Donald Trump told Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson killed in an ambush in Niger, that her husband "knew what he signed up for." In a Wednesday morning tweet, Trump said Wilson's description of the call was "fabricated." (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

As Trump and Rep. Frederica Wilson feud over comments made to a Gold Star family, the president has nicknamed the Florida Democrat "Wacky Congresswoman Wilson."  (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Trump and Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., became locked in a public feud involving a Gold Star family – earning the Florida congresswoman her nickname.

“The Fake News is going crazy with wacky Congresswoman Wilson (D), who was SECRETELY on a very personal call, and gave a total lie on content!” Trump tweeted.

Wilson accused Trump of making insensitive remarks to the pregnant widow of one of the four American soldiers killed during an attack in Niger. The White House, including chief of staff John Kelly, has ardently defended the president’s comments. 

Jerry ‘Moonbeam’ Brown

California Governor Jerry Brown attends International Forum on Electric Vehicle Pilot Cities and Industrial Development in Beijing, China June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter - RC15FAA18780

Trump revived an old nickname given to California Gov. Jerry Brown in criticizing him for his pardoning decisions.  (Reuters/Thomas Peter)

Trump hasn't seen eye-to-eye with California Gov. Jerry Brown, a Democrat, throughout much of his time in office – but the president was especially critical after Brown pardoned 56 convicted felons, including five ex-convicts facing deportation.

Trump blasted the pardoning on Twitter, calling the governor “Jerry ‘Moonbeam’ Brown.”

“Is this really what the great people of California want?” Trump said.

Trump can’t take full credit for Brown’s nickname. The “Moonbeam” moniker was given to the governor first in the 1970s by a columnist who said Brown was garnering the "moonbeam vote," or the younger, more idealistic voters in his gubernatorial campaign, according to The New York Times. The nickname continued as Brown pressed for California's space programs. 

Crazy Joe Biden

Former Vice President of the U.S. Joe Biden speaks during a political rally in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz - RC1C71DB4050

In a March 22 tweet, President Trump referred to the former vice president as "Crazy Joe Biden."  (Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)

It all started when former Vice President Joe Biden addressed an anti-sexual assault rally in Florida and cited lewd comments Trump made about women in the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape more than a decade ago.

Biden, who has crusaded against sexual assault and harassment, said, “If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

A few days later, Trump lashed out on Twitter, nicknaming the former senator “Crazy Joe Biden.”

“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault,” Trump said on March 22. “He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!”

In the past, Trump has referred to Biden on social media as “our not very bright vice president.”

Little Adam Schiff

Ranking Member of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions attended a closed door interview with the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts - RC18C19503D0

President Trump accused "Little Adam Schiff," a Democratic congressman, of being "one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington."  (Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

Trump accused Rep. Adam Schiff of leaking “confidential information” from “closed committee hearings” and called for him to “be stopped.” The president also referred to the Democrat from California as “Little Adam Schiff.”

“Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington,” Trump said in a tweet, comparing him to former FBI Director James Comey, former National Intelligence Director James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan. “Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped!”

Schiff is the ranking minority member on the House Intelligence Committee which released a controversial memo that detailed alleged improper surveillance techniques used in the Russia investigation. Schiff was critical of the memo’s public release – supported by Republicans – calling it “misleading” and “undermining” of the probe. 

Crooked Hillary

Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton smiles out to the crowd in Chicago, Wednesday, June 11, 2014, during an event to promote her new book. Hillary Clinton is returning to New York on Thursday for more stops on her book promo blitz. The former secretary of state and potential 2016 presidential contender will be making multiple stops in the city on Thursday. (AP Photo/Stacy Thacker)

Trump often referred to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as "Crooked Hillary" during the 2016 presidential campaign.  (AP Photo/Stacy Thacker)

Throughout the presidential campaign, Trump would often hit his opponent, Hillary Clinton, with criticisms on social media. Trump gave her the nickname “Crooked Hillary,” usually when he mentioned her use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state.

The first time Trump tweeted about “Crooked Hillary” was in April 2016.

Sometimes Trump switched it up and would call the former first lady “Lyin’ Hillary.”

Wild Bill Clinton

Former U.S. president Bill Clinton attends a pontifical requiem mass for late former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl in the cathedral in Speyer, Germany, July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Arne Dedert/Pool - RC170187E1C0

Trump used the nickname "Wild Bill Clinton" when referencing the former president's meeting with Loretta Lynch on an Arizona tarmac.  (Reuters/Arne Dedert)

While criticizing former FBI Director James Comey's memoir, Trump referenced the now-infamous meeting between former President Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch on a Phoenix airport tarmac in June 2016. The meeting was questioned because the then-attorney general was leading the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email scandal.

“Comey throws AG Lynch ‘under the bus!’ Why can’t we all find out what happened on the tarmac in the back of the plane with Wild Bill and Lynch?” Trump said. “Was she promised a Supreme Court seat, or AG, in order to lay off Hillary. No golf and grandkids talk (give us all a break)!”

Lynch has said she and Clinton discussed only “innocuous things” on the tarmac but acknowledged that her “speaking to the former president raised concerns in people’s minds about whether or not there was going to be any impact on the email investigation.”

Cheatin’ Obama

FILE PHOTO - Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a Leadership Summit in Delhi, India, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/File Photo - RC15901CA4C0

When tweeting about his own approval rating, Trump called his predecessor "Cheatin' Obama."  (Reuters/Cathal McNaughton)

Trump praised his own approval ratings on social media – while taking a jab at former President Barack Obama.

The president said the “honest polling” of Rasmussen shows his approval rating at 50 percent, “which is higher than Cheatin’ Obama at the same time in his Administration.”

The April 2 Rasmussen poll showed 50 percent of likely U.S. voters approved of Trump. However, 49 percent disapproved.

Little Marco

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks before U.S. President Donald Trump announced his Cuba policy at the Manuel Artime Theater in the Little Havana neighborhood in Miami, Florida, U.S. June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper - RC12FDB8EF40

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump would often refer to Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., as "Little Marco."  (Reuters/Joe Skipper)

The rhetoric among the Republican presidential contenders hit a different kind of low as Florida Sen. Marco Rubio went after Trump for having “small hands” and Trump started to call the senator “Little Marco.” The two also discussed the size of Trump’s hands – and other things – during a GOP debate in March 2016.

Trump first tweeted the “Little Marco” nickname in February 2016.

Lyin’ Ted

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), speaks at the 2013 Values Voter Summit, held by the Family Research Council, on October 11, 2013 in Washington, DC. The summit, which goes for three days, is attended by a number of Republican senators and high profile conservative voices in American politics. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Political rivals during the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump would often call Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, "Lyin' Ted."  (Getty Images/Andrew Burton)

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Trump didn’t start out as enemies during the 2016 campaign, but the two Republican contenders were soon at each other’s throats. Trump dubbed Cruz “Lyin’ Ted” when he went after him for his immigration policies in a campaign ad in March 2016.

Low Energy Jeb

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush speaks during an event at the Metropolitan University in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, April 28, 2015. The former Florida governor delivered a speech on economic opportunities partly in Spanish on Tuesday, and his audience responded with hearty applause. Bush is fluent in the language, and often uses it in Florida, but it's rarely heard in Republican presidential campaign politics. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)

Trump said his nickname for former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, "Low Energy Jeb," didn't have a backstory but just fit.  (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush also got a Trump nickname when he was a 2016 Republican presidential contender – “Low energy Jeb Bush.”

Despite the exclamation point in Bush’s campaign logo, Trump started to use the nickname to criticize his opponent during the campaign. Trump told Business Insider that there wasn’t a backstory to the nickname, he “just seemed” like a “low energy” person to Trump.

1 for 38

Republican presidential candidate, Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaks to a packed crowd during a campaign stop at the VFW Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2015, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Jim Cole)

Ohio Gov. John Kasich became known to Trump as "1 in 38" because he only one one state in the GOP presidential primaries.  (AP Photo/Jim Cole)

When Ohio Gov. John Kasich attempted to team up with Cruz during the Republican primary to deny Trump the party’s nomination, Trump took to Twitter to dole out a new nickname. And Kasich became “1 for 38.”

Trump assigned Kasich the name because he won only one state in the primary and lost the others, Trump said in a statement in August 2016. Eventually Kasich would also be referred to as “1 for 42” by the eventual president.

Crazy Bernie

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a Dec. 6, 2012, news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Trump called Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. -- Hillary Clinton's Democratic presidential challenger -- "Crazy Bernie."  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the white-haired Independent socialist who became a progressive icon during the 2016 election, earned himself the nickname “Crazy Bernie” from Trump.

Trump first tweeted about “Crazy Bernie” in May 2016 when he criticized “Crooked Hillary” for “looking very bad against” Sanders.

Crying Chuck

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. In a bruising setback, Senate Republican leaders shelved a vote on their prized health care bill Tuesday until at least next month, forced to retreat by a GOP rebellion that left them lacking enough votes to even begin debate. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Trump began attacking Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., as "Crying Chuck" online after Schumer criticized Trump's firing of F.B.I. Director James Comey.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

After Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, N.Y., criticized Trump for firing F.B.I. Director James Comey, Trump hit him right back – with an original nickname.

“Cryin’ Chuck Schumer stated recently, “I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer.” Then acts so indignant,” he tweeted on May 9, 2017.

Schumer shed some tears when he discussed Trump’s immigration ban earlier in 2017.

But Schumer wasn’t crying after Trump agreed to the Democrats’ short-term debt-limit increase and Hurricane Harvey aid.

Crazy Jim Acosta

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta prepares to go on the air after the daily press briefing, during which he had a contentious exchanges with White House senior policy advisor Stephen Miller, at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RC1693D7B420

President Trump called his longtime media adversary, CNN's White House correspondent, "Crazy Jim Acosta" in a morning tweet.  (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

Trump had a surprising tweet of gratitude Tuesday morning for CNN’s White House correspondent, Jim Acosta – while also bestowing a nickname on his media adversary.

“Even Crazy Jim Acosta of Fake News CNN agrees: ‘Trump World and WH sources dancing in end zone: Trump wins again…Schumer and Dems caved…gambled and lost.’ Thank you for your honesty Jim!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s tweet referenced Acosta’s earlier social media post.

The president and his administration has often slammed Acosta and CNN for coverage they deem unfair – or “fake news.” Trump has also kicked Acosta out of the Oval Office. 

Sleepy Eyes

Chuck Todd, political director at NBC News, takes part in the NBC News Decision '08 panel at the NBC Universal summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 21, 2008.

Trump has called NBC anchor "Sleepy" since 2011.  (Reuters/Fred Prouser)

Trump has thought NBC reporter Chuck Todd has looked “sleepy” long before the election or campaign. He first dubbed Todd “sleepy” in a 2001 tweet, but upgraded his nickname to “Sleepy Eyes” by 2012.

And in 2018, at a campaign rally for a Republican congressional candidate, Trump slammed the NBC anchor as a “son of a b-----.”

Trump mentioned a 1999 "Meet the Press" appearance when he discussed North Korea.

“It’s 1999, I’m on 'Meet the Press,' a show now headed by sleepy-eyes Chuck Todd,” Trump said. “He’s a sleeping son of a b----, I’ll tell you.”   

Dumb as a Rock Mika

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski arrive for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RTX1A9XH

In slamming MSNBC's "Morning Joe" coverage of him, Trump called host Mika Brzezinski "dumb as a rock Mika."  (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

From writer Touré to National Review, Trump has called many things “dumb as a rock.” But Mika Brzezinski, co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” earned the nickname in July after she and Joe Scarborough criticized the president.

“Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses,” he tweeted. “Too bad!”

His attack on the news anchor continued, as he called her “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and said she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” when she came to Mar-a-Lago around New Year’s Eve.

Psycho Joe

In this Monday April 22, 2013, file photo, MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, right, attend the 2013 Matrix New York Women in Communications Awards at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York. MSNBC confirmed Thursday, May 4, 2017, that the Morning Joe co-hosts are engaged.

Trump called MSNBC "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough "Psycho Joe" on Twitter.  (AP Photo)

In a Twitter rant about his dislike of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program, Trump dubbed host Joe Scarborough “Psycho Joe.”

Crazy Megyn 

TV host Megyn Kelly arrives for the Time 100 Gala in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S. April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri - RC1AFBAE9160

During their ongoing feud, Trump would call television personality Megyn Kelly "Crazy Megyn."  (Reuters/Carlo Allegri)

Trump’s comments about then-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly were often criticized and deemed misogynistic by critics. During their feud, Trump took to calling Kelly “Crazy Megyn.”

Little Jeff Zucker

CNN President Jeff Zucker speaks at the 2017 Business Insider Ignition: Future of Media conference in New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson - RC16422CF2B0

Trump has often criticized CNN, and he called its president "Little Jeff Zucker" on Twitter.  (Reuters/Lucas Jackson)

Trump criticized CNN in an April tweet – and called its president “Little Jeff Zucker.”

“Check out the fact that you can’t get a job at ratings challenged [CNN] unless you state that you are totally anti-Trump,” the president alleged on social media. “Little Jeff Zucker, whose job is in jeopardy, is not having much fun lately. They should clean up and strengthen CNN and get back to honest reporting.”

