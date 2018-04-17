Stormy’s sketch of harasser sparks social media frenzy of Tom Brady comparisons

Tom Brady found himself unwittingly pulled into another Trump controversy Tuesday as porn star Stormy Daniels released a sketch of the man she says threatened her to keep quiet about her relationship with the president – a drawing that bears an uncanny resemblance to the Patriots superstar.

Nobody is actually accusing the famed quarterback of taking time out to harass the adult film star. But media observers and pundits immediately took to Twitter to marvel at the similarities.

“It’s all coming together,” conservative radio host Ben Shapiro tweeted, with a photo of the sketch and one of Brady next to Trump.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, revealed the drawing during an appearance on ABC’s “The View” Tuesday. She and her attorney Michael Avenatti joined the hosts of the talk show to discuss her alleged sexual encounter with Trump and their case against his personal attorney Michael Cohen.

Daniels reiterated a claim she first made on “60 Minutes” last month -- that a man approached her in a Las Vegas parking lot seven years ago, warning her to keep quiet about the alleged affair with Trump and threatening her life.

“His face is burned in my memory,” Daniels explained.

Daniels described the man as “well dressed,” and said he wore a suit. Daniels described him as up to six feet tall and “lean but fit.”

"I thought he was someone's husband," Daniels said, noting that she thought he was "kind of cute."

“Nothing about him alarmed me,” Daniels said.

Daniels said he had his hands in his pocket, and told her she had a “a beautiful little girl,” and warned that “it would be a shame if something happened to her mother.”

“‘Leave Mr. Trump alone,’ I was scared,” Daniels said Tuesday, recalling the encounter. “I couldn’t feel my feet or my face…I felt dizzy.”

But when “The View” put up the sketch of the man Daniels described to a law enforcement sketch artist, Twitter lit up with photos of handsome Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

“Stormy Daniels sketch of man who threatened her in 2011…and Tom Brady in 2011,” Boston Globe Deputy Washington Bureau Chief and CNN political analyst Matt Viser tweeted, with a side-by-side image of the two.

Trump and Brady are said to have had a close friendship over the years. Brady ended up being pressured to speak out against Trump's criticism last year of NFL anthem-kneelers.

“Uh is it just me or does he kind of look like Tom Brady?” ESPN’s Jemele Hill tweeted.

But others have thrown out another theory, suggesting the sketch looks more like actor Willem Dafoe.

Avenatti tweeted following the show that a $100,000 reward would be offered for the proper identification of the man in the sketch.

“$100,000 reward for information leading to the positive identification of the man that threatened Ms. Clifford in Las Vegas. Send all leads to idthug@gmail.com.”